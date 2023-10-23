|
23.10.2023 13:00:00
Microsoft's Stock Is About to Get Cheaper Thanks to the Activision Blizzard Deal. Should You Buy?
After nearly two years, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has finally closed its deal to buy Activision Blizzard. While Microsoft had to make multiple concessions and jump through many regulatory hoops to make it happen, the deal is done. Now, Activision Blizzard will be incorporated into Microsoft, which will add to Microsoft's top and bottom line.While Microsoft has been a great stock over the past few years, it has gotten expensive from a valuation perspective. Now that Microsoft has put some of its cash hoard to work, is it at a buying point? Let's find out.At the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 (ending June 30), Microsoft had more than $111 billion on its balance sheet in cash and equivalents. That's quite a bit just sitting around, but with the $68.7 billion deal with Activision, it has now put a significant chunk of that to work.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
