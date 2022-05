Microsoft's Xbox Is Hammering the PlayStation 5

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For years, Sony 's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStations have dominated the world of gaming consoles, outselling Microsoft 's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xboxes by big margins. Now, though, it looks like the American tech giant has started to turn the tables on its Japanese rival.Based on the figures Microsoft released on April 26 for its fiscal 2022 third quarter (which ended March 31), thanks to its latest Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, it has been gaining ground in the console gaming hardware market. That growth could prove to be a big catalyst for the company in the long run.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading