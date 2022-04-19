Microvast Names Craig Webster New CFO

(RTTNews) - Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST), a maker of lithium-ion battery solutions, said on Tuesday that it has appointed one of its directors Craig Webster as the new chief financial officer.

The current finance chief Yanzhuan Zheng has moved to a senior advisory role.

The new CFO's appointment will be with effect from April 14.

In addition, the Texas-based firm has also announced the appointment of Sascha Rene Kelterborn, Managing Director of its Europe, Middle East and Africa division as President of the Group.