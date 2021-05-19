Microvi and FLI Water Announce Strategic Partnership in the United Kingdom and Ireland

HAYWARD, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microvi and FLI Water (FLI) have formed an exclusive agreement to expand their partnership in the United Kingdom and Ireland. This strategic partnership will allow FLI and Microvi to offer end-to-end capabilities, providing turnkey solutions for both industrial and municipal wastewater projects.

"After a couple years of collaboration with the Microvi team, we are excited to take the next steps with this agreement," said Duncan Wildgoose, Business Development Director at FLI. "This partnership will enable the water sector in the UK and Ireland to take advantage of Microvi's breakthrough technology."

FLI provides engineering services and process technologies to water and wastewater utilities and industrial process customers in the United Kingdom and Ireland. A leading provider of biological treatment solutions, they are known for their commitment to innovation and for bringing cost-effective solutions to the UK water industry. By adding Microvi's breakthrough treatment technologies to their offerings they continue to offer customers step change solutions addressing quality and cost challenges.

"A trusted delivery partner with proven technical abilities provides confidence in taking advantage of Microvi's technology benefits, especially for a historically risk-averse industry," said Microvi's Director of Commercial and Technical Strategy, Ajay Nair. "FLI has a strong culture of customer value and impeccable service and is trusted by water utilities to deliver high value solutions with low risk. With a range of complementary technologies, it makes for a perfect fit."

Microvi and FLI have previously developed and delivered large demonstration units utilizing Microvi's MicroNiche Engineering (MNE) technology. These units have been successfully deployed with several key UK Water utilities including Thames Water, Scottish Water, Wessex Water and Southern Water.

Microvi MNE is a versatile treatment solution that can be applied for removal of contaminants such as ammonia, nitrate, phosphorous and BOD including secondary, tertiary, and high strength digester liquors.

The heart of Microvi MNE is its novel biocatalytic composites (MNE biocatalysts) that intensify and extend the life of biological processes while maintaining a controlled population of microorganisms at a much higher density than existing technologies. Microvi MNE can be retrofitted and integrated with existing activated sludge or fixed film processes to increase capacity and improve effluent quality. The solution requires minimal startup, operation and maintenance time and has a smaller footprint. In addition, Microvi MNE does not produce additional solids, reduces energy and carbon requirements, and reduces chemical needs.

Along with the recent commissioning of the first commercial sidestream treatment system in the Pacific U.S., the advantages of Microvi MNE were demonstrated for ammonia and BOD removal with Scottish Water and for tertiary ammonia removal at Thames Water.

About FLI Water

Founded in 2012, FLI Water Limited is part of the FLI Global Group of companies and provides engineering service and process technologies to the water and wastewater, utilities, food and beverage, power, and industrial process industries. FLI Water is centrally located in the Bedford area of the UK, where the fabrication workshop and engineering design office is located. In November 2007, ABiC Engineering Associates Ltd and Brightwater Engineering Ltd were acquired by FLI International of Waterford Ireland to enhance its capabilities within the municipal water and wastewater treatment industry in Ireland and the United Kingdom. These businesses ultimately became FLI Water Ltd.

About Microvi

Microvi is a transformative biology company based in the San Francisco Bay Area that delivers next-generation biotechnologies for the water, wastewater, bio-based chemicals, biofuels and biopharma industries. Microvi offers commercial technologies around the world to reduce waste, increase productivity and provide disruptive economics across the value chain. Learn more at www.microvi.com.

