28.07.2022 23:33:44

Microvision Inc. Q2 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Microvision Inc. (MVIS) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$13.60 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$14.96 million, or -$0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 57.9% to $314 million from $746 million last year.

Microvision Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$13.60 Mln. vs. -$14.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.08 vs. -$0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.07 -Revenue (Q2): $314 Mln vs. $746 Mln last year.

