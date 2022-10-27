|
27.10.2022 23:50:00
Microvision Inc. Q3 loss increases in line with estimates
(RTTNews) - Microvision Inc. (MVIS) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled -$12.85 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$9.38 million, or -$0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Microvision Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): -$12.85 Mln. vs. -$9.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.08 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.08
