24.02.2022

Microvision Inc. Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Microvision Inc. (MVIS) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$12.63 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$3.57 million, or -$0.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.0% to $557 million from $395 million last year.

Microvision Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$12.63 Mln. vs. -$3.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.08 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.07 -Revenue (Q4): $557 Mln vs. $395 Mln last year.

