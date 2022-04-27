Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Reveals Rise In Q1 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $109.88 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $46.27 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $476.08 million from $425.01 million last year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $109.88 Mln. vs. $46.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.95 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q1): $476.08 Mln vs. $425.01 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.96 to $6.28