Mid Continent Donates 1 Million Nails to River City Habitat for Humanity to Support Disaster Relief Efforts in Jefferson City

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid Continent Steel & Wire (MCSW), the nation's largest nail manufacturer, today announced a donation of 1 million Magnum nails to River City Habitat for Humanity to support disaster relief efforts in Jefferson City. Governor Michael Parson, Mayor Carrie Tergin, and other officials attended a ceremony to announce the donation. This comes as residents ramp up efforts to rebuild and restore in the wake of a deadly tornado that tore a three-mile path through the area in May.

"After surviving one of the most destructive forces of nature, Jefferson City is rebuilding and Mid Continent is here to help," said Chris Pratt, operations general manager of Mid Continent. "Just a few months ago, the future of our company was uncertain. But the community showed their support and today, we're back hiring more people to make America's best nails. We're proud to be in a position to give back and contribute to the building and rebuilding of safe homes for the residents of Jefferson City."

MCSW made news in 2018 following the President's announcement of Section 232 tariffs on steel, as the first company to announce layoffs resulting from the tariffs. The company applied for exclusions, and fought through uncertain conditions for nearly a year before the Department of Commerce ultimately approved its request. Following the good news, the company announced it was "back in business" in April 2019.

Today's donation ceremony was held at a home currently being refurbished by River City Habitat for Humanity. Chris Pratt delivered remarks on behalf of the company along with Susan Cook-Williams, Executive Director for River City Habitat for Humanity. Others on the stage included Governor Michael Parson; Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin; Hannah Larrick, Field Representative for Senator Roy Blunt; and Daniel Hartman, State Director for Senator Josh Hawley.

"Mid Continent has always enjoyed giving back to the community," said Pratt, "after the last year, this feels especially good."

