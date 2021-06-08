MidCentral Energy Expands Midland Campus

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MidCentral Energy Partners, LLC, a value-add service company serving the energy sector, is adding a second facility to its Midland, TX location. When complete, the new facility will provide 10,000 additional square feet of shop space for MidCentral's site services and manufacturing/remanufacturing business lines.

MidCentral, headquartered in Oklahoma City, is rapidly expanding across its footprint, which includes locations in Pennsylvania (servicing the Utica and Marcellus Shales), San Antonio (servicing the Eagle Ford Shale), and Oklahoma (servicing the Midcontinent Region). The additional facility in Midland, TX is expected to employ 130 personnel by the end of 2021.

"The Permian Basin has been great for us," said Justin Loven, SVP Operations. "We continue to expand as more E&Ps and pressure pumpers in the area learn about our efficiencies in drilling and well completion and the transparency that we provide to our clients."

The new facility, located at 10650 TX-158, Gardendale, TX, was designed to not only streamline operations among MidCentral's different business lines, but also attract new employees by making the work/life experience in West Texas more efficient and enjoyable. The campus will now include 30,000 square feet of space and a 90-room housing facility where employees are given their own room to use, even during off shifts.

"We have been very fortunate in attracting the talent we have today within MidCentral. And we feel very confident in maintaining that same quality level of employee as we scale," Justin added.

The building is being constructed on a 10-acre lot, providing necessary room for increased equipment inventory, truck fleet, and future expansion. MidCentral's operation in the Permian Basin is led by Joe Horgan, Regional Manager, West Texas. Horgan stated, "We want to be the very best partner in Texas. This facility helps us attract and retain the best talent we can find and allows us to provide Johnny-on-the-spot services to the companies that we serve."

An open house and ribbon cutting ceremony are scheduled for August 1, 2021.

MidCentral is an added value services company committed to driving efficiency in the energy industry. Through on-the-spot customer service, customer-owned asset management and oversight, and data transparency, MidCentral's customers realize maximum returns. For over a decade, MidCentral's emphasis on technology and innovation have allowed their customers to safely optimize resources. From drilling and completion services to manufacturing and remanufacturing, MidCentral's scalable solutions reduce costs and shorten production timelines. MidCentral has been headquartered in Oklahoma since 2010 and has field offices in Colorado, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Learn more about how MidCentral is revolutionizing the energy industry at MidCentralEnergy.com.

