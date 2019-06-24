Middle East and Africa (MEA) $4.8 Bn Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market to 2023

DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and Africa (MEA) Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa commercial refrigeration equipment market is projected to grow to $4.8 billion

The market progress can be credited to the development of restaurant chains and organized retail (hypermarkets and supermarkets), and growing requirement for ready-to-eat products.



The MEA commercial refrigeration equipment market, on the basis of application, has been divided into food and beverage distribution, food service, and food and beverage retail. Among these, in 2017, the food and beverage retail category held almost 24.0% market share. Upcoming events, such as FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and World Expo 2020 in the U.A.E., will accelerate the food and beverage retail sector growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.



In addition, the GCC countries are estimated to witness nearly 74 million tourists by 2020, offering numerous opportunities to the food and beverage sector to thrive. As the food and beverage industry expands, the demand for commercial refrigeration equipment would also project a similar pattern during the forecast period. In terms of value, the food and beverage retail category is predicted to advance at a CAGR of over 6.0%.



The development of organized retail with respect to restaurants, supermarkets, and hypermarkets, in countries, such as Algeria, Morocco, South Africa, and Egypt, is one of the key drivers of the MEA commercial refrigeration equipment market growth. This is due to government support for the development of urban pockets, and increasing urbanization.



Furthermore, in developing countries, consumers living in urban areas have a higher disposable income than those in rural areas. In recent years, the governments of several of these nations have come up with new development projects for smart urban areas. Hence, with an increase in the level of urbanization, the demand for refrigeration equipment during the forecast period is expected to be fueled in the food retail industry, medium-size grocery stores, hypermarkets, and Tier I and Tier II restaurants.



The retail market in the Middle East is projected to develop at a rapid pace in in near future. The region is witnessing heavy investments in infrastructural development, building of strong digital platforms, and acquiring of new brands, resulting in the transformation of the retail landscape here. The organized retail sector is projected to expand considerably in the U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, and the U.A.E. The CAGR of the organized retail space is expected to be about 17.0% in Qatar, 9.0% in Saudi Arabia, 9.5% in U.A.E., 18.0% in Oman, and 8.5% in Kuwait during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics



Trends



Increasing use of display refrigerators

Shift toward eco-friendly refrigerants

Drivers

Development of organized retail

Growing demand for ready-to-eat products and beverages

Restraints

Changing government regulations for energy efficient commercial refrigeration systems

Opportunities

Technological advancements

Growing demand for commercial refrigeration equipment by QSRs

Scope of the Report



Market Segmentation by Equipment Type

Beverage Refrigeration

Walk-in Coolers

Transportation Refrigeration Equipment

Parts

Display Cases

Ice Making Machineries

Other Equipment (vending machines, cryogenic equipment, and liquid chiller)

Market Segmentation by Application

Food Service

Food and Beverage Distribution

Food and Beverage Retail

Others (pharmacy refrigeration, genetic preservation, medical diagnostic applications)

Market Segmentation by End-User

Supermarkets

Hotels/ Restaurants & Catering

Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

Others (hospitals; educational institutions; large pharmaceutical stores; and medical and life sciences)

Companies Mentioned



United Technologies Corporation

AB Electrolux

Frigoglass S.A.I.C.

Dover Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

AHT Cooling Systems GmbH

Ali Group S.r.l. a Socio Unico

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Johnson Controls International PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2tsoqw



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/middle-east-and-africa-mea-4-8-bn-commercial-refrigeration-equipment-market-to-2023--300873314.html

SOURCE Research and Markets