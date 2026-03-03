Middle East Conflict May Spark Another Early Sell-Off On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a sharply lower open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to see another early sell-off after recovering from an initial slump to end the previous session mixed.

Concerns about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East may lead to renewed selling pressure on Wall Street amid a continued spike by the price of crude oil.

Brent crude oil futures have soared above $80 a barrel, adding to worries the jump in prices will lead to higher inflation.

The extended surge in oil prices comes amid news Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for the U.S. and Israeli attacks and threatened to fire on any ship trying to pass through the vital waterway.

Intense selling in overseas markets may carry over onto Wall Street, although trading activity may be somewhat subdued amid a lack of U.S. economic data, potentially leading to increased volatility.

"Investors across the Atlantic are also starting to become more alarmed about the situation in the Middle East," said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell. "The suspension of LNG production in Qatar is a particularly sensitive pressure point and has seen gas prices surge globally." He added, "The longer oil and natural gas prices remain elevated, the greater the risk of a meaningful impact on inflation which could mean higher interest rates, an event that's typically negative for equity markets."

Stocks moved sharply lower at the start of trading on Monday in reaction to the conflict in the Middle East but showed a substantial recovery over the course of the session. The major averages climbed well off their lows of the session before eventually ending the day narrowly mixed.

After tumbling by as much as 1.6 percent, the Nasdaq rose 80.65 points or 0.4 percent to 22,748.86. The S&P 500 also inched up 2.74 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,881.62, while the narrower Dow dipped 73.14 points or 0.2 percent to 48,904.78.

The turnaround on the day came as traders used the initial sell-off as an opportunity to pick up stocks at reduced levels, with the Dow rebounding after hitting its lowest intraday level in two months.

Earlier, selling pressure was generated in reaction to the news that the U.S. and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran over the weekend, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran retaliated by launching waves of drones and missiles on countries across the Middle East, including Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar.

The conflict in the region escalated further today after Israel launched airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon following projectile fire from Lebanese territory into northern Israel.

In remarks at the White House, President Donald Trump said the conflict with Iran is expected to last four to five weeks but said the U.S. has the "capability to go far longer than that."

The attacks led to a spike in the price of crude oil, adding to recent concerns about the outlook for inflation.

"Scenes in the Middle East have caused widespread nervousness across financial markets," said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell. "The U.S. attacks on Iran have caused oil prices to soar amid fears of disruptions to supplies, pushing up costs for businesses and consumers."

He added, "If the issues persist then the market will start to worry about new inflationary pressures and that could lower expectations for near-term interest rate cuts."

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing a slight slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in the month of February.

The ISM said its manufacturing PMI edged down to 52.4 in February after surging to 52.6 in January, but a reading above 50 still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to dip to 51.8.

Networking stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the session, driving the NYSE Arca Networking Index up by 3.7 percent to a record closing high.

The sharp increase by the price of crude oil also contributed to substantial strength among oil producer stocks, with the NYSE Arca Oil Index surging by 3.4 percent.

Natural gas, software and brokerage stocks also saw significant strength, while airline stocks plummeted amid concerns about travel disruptions due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Reflecting the weakness in the airline sector, the NYSE Arca Airline Index plunged by 4.1 percent to its lowest closing level in two months.

Considerable weakness was also visible among housing stocks, as reflected by the 2.0 percent slump by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are soaring $5.17 to $76.40 a barrel after spiking $4.21 to $71.23 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after jumping $63.70 to $5,311.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are plunging $120.70 to $5,190.90 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 157.74 yen compared to the 157.34 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1597 compared to yesterday's $1.1687.

Asia

Asian stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session as the latest Middle East conflict entered its fourth day.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the war may last four to five weeks but could "go far longer than that," raising concerns a prolonged conflict could lead to a substantial spike in inflation.

Gold ticked lower toward $5,300 an ounce as the dollar held gains on risk-off sentiment in financial markets.

Oil prices continued to rise, with Brent crude futures surging over 4 percent to trade above $80 a barrel in Asian trading after Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that the Strait of Hormuz has been officially closed.

Supply concerns were also worsened by attacks on several oil refineries, including Saudi Aramco's oil facility in Ras Tanura.

China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 1.4 percent to 4,122.68 as investors braced for the annual session of China's top political advisory body.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped 1.1 percent to 25,768.08 on the back of risk-off sentiment seen across major Asia-Pacific markets.

Japanese markets lost ground as government bond yields surged after a strong 10-year bond auction. Investors also digested data that showed Japan's unemployment rate increased to 2.7 percent in January after holding at 2.6 percent for four consecutive months through December.

The Nikkei 225 Index plunged 3.1 percent to 56,279.05, dragged down by energy and defense stocks. The broader Topix Index ended down 3.2 percent at 3,772.17. Eneos Holdings slumped 6.3 percent, IHI shed 4.9 percent and Mitsubishi Industries tumbled 5.3 percent.

Seoul stocks nosedived as traders returned from a public holiday on Monday. The Kospi plummeted 7.2 percent to 5,791.91, marking the biggest fall in more than 18 months.

Tech and auto stocks paced the declines after recent rallies. Samsung Electronics lost nearly 10 percent, SK Hynix gave up 11.5 percent and Hyundai Motor slumped 11.7 percent.

Defense stocks surged, with heavyweight Hanwha Aerospace rallying 19.8 percent and Lignex1, a maker of air defense systems, soaring 30 percent.

Australian markets fell sharply after closing little changed in the previous session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index tumbled 1.3 percent to 9,077.30 amid higher bond yields after RBA Governor Michele Bullock warned there is risk inflation expectations could rise if the Iran war continues for a prolonged period.

"Every meeting is live," Bullock said about the upcoming March board meeting. The broader All Ordinaries Index settled 1.4 percent lower at 9,297.20, with mining stocks leading losses.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index fell 0.3 percent to 13,620.21, extending losses from the previous session on concerns that higher energy prices will feed inflation.

Europe

European stocks are sharply lower on Tuesday and headed for their biggest two-day drop since April as escalating Middle East tensions spurred risk aversion in financial markets.

A prolonged conflict in the Middle East and a persistent fall in oil and gas supplies from the region could cause a "substantial spike" in inflation and a "sharp drop in output" in the eurozone, ECB chief economist Philip Lane warned in an interview with the Financial Times.

European natural-gas prices surged more than 20 percent today following a production halt at the world's largest liquefied-natural-gas export facility in Qatar.

The jump in oil and gas prices evokes memories of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which triggered a global energy crunch and hit Europe particularly hard.

U.S. President Trump said the conflict with Iran will likely last four to five weeks and that the U.S. has the "capability to go far longer than that," raising concerns about a significant widening of hostilities in the region.

The German DAX Index is down by 3.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 2.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 2.6 percent.

In economic news, official data showed Eurozone inflation unexpectedly increased in February even before the conflict in the Middle East began.

The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 1.9 percent from a year ago, the flash estimate revealed. This followed January's 1.7 percent increase and December's 2.0 percent rise. Prices were expected to climb at a steady pace of 1.7 percent.

Meanwhile, U.K. shop price inflation eased in February largely due to the fall in non-food prices, the British Retail Consortium said.

Shop price inflation softened to 1.1 percent in February from 1.5 percent in the previous month. Prices were expected to climb 1.4 percent.

Banks are extending losses from the previous session, with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and Barclays plunging.

International Workplace shares have also moved sharply lower in London. The global leader in hybrid working reported broadly stable earnings for 2025 with marginal increase in revenue.

Industrial engineering company Smiths Group has also slumped after it agreed to acquire DRC Heat Transfer (DRC) for a purchase price of £164 million.

Construction giant Kier Group has also shown a notable move to the downside despite reporting strong half-year results.

French aerospace and technology firm Thales has also declined despite reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

U.S. Economic News

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams is scheduled to speak before the ACU Governmental Affairs Conference 2026 organized by America's Credit Unions at 9:55 am ET.

At 10:10 am ET, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Schmid is due to speak on monetary policy and the economic outlook before the Metro Denver Executive Club.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari is scheduled to participate in a conversation before the 2026 Bloomberg Invest Conference at 11:55 am ET.