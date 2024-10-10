|
Middle East updates: 'No end to hell' in northern Gaza, UN official says
UNRWA has criticized Israeli evacuation orders ahead of further military operations in northern Gaza. Meanwhile, Israeli and Hezbollah forces clashed in areas along the border with Lebanon.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
