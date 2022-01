Middle-income earners ‘to be hit hardest’ by national insurance rise

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Earners of £100,000 a year could end up paying proportionately less in national insurance than those on middle incomes if a planned increase goes through in April, it has emerged.Figures produced by the Tax Calculator UK website show those earning £100,000 a year will pay just 7% of their overall salary in national insurance contributions (NICs) – the same proportion of their income as someone on £20,000 a year.