28.01.2022 19:32:31
Middle-income earners ‘to be hit hardest’ by national insurance rise
Workers on £30,000 to £50,000 will pay higher percentage of salary than those on £100,000, figures revealBoris Johnson ‘fully committed’ to national insurance riseEarners of £100,000 a year could end up paying proportionately less in national insurance than those on middle incomes if a planned increase goes through in April, it has emerged.Figures produced by the Tax Calculator UK website show those earning £100,000 a year will pay just 7% of their overall salary in national insurance contributions (NICs) – the same proportion of their income as someone on £20,000 a year. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
