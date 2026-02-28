Middleby CorpShs Aktie
WKN: 923608 / ISIN: US5962781010
|
28.02.2026 16:05:00
Middleby Is Spinning Off Its Food Processing Segment After a $540 Million Asset Sale. Can the Breakup Close Its Valuation Gap?
Several large industrials are breaking apart this year. Honeywell is splitting into three companies, DuPont spun off its electronics business, and Johnson & Johnson is carving out its orthopedics unit. While the strategies may differ slightly, the goal remains the same -- to unlock shareholder value.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
