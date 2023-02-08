|
Middleware Launches AI-powered observability platform for cloud native.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Middleware Lab, Inc., publicly launches its AI-powered cloud-native observability and monitoring platform. Middleware was founded to create a cost-effective solution to recent sea changes in cloud monitoring.
According to Gartner, 95% of systems will be cloud native by 2025. Cloud-native infrastructure presents major benefits—better security, scalability & efficiency for distributed teams—but there are also challenges. The proliferation of microservices and distributed systems generate overwhelming, complex & siloed data that often fails to provide DevOps teams with the necessary insights to troubleshoot in real-time.
Most observability tools available today are having below problems
- They do not support cloud-native organizations; they collect massive amounts of data but cannot steam those into the right format.
- Costs 💵 to monitor everything in the infrastructure and applications are incredibly high.
- They don't understand themselves or correlate it.
"Companies that want to stay competitive can't rely on old, outdated technologies. We at Middleware want to empower organizations of all sizes to modernize their infrastructure with agile, scalable, and resource-light observability tools." Said Laduram Vishnoi, Middleware CEO.
Most of the existing observability platforms aren't helpful or usable as they don't provide data and alerts with the right context.
So he explained how Middleware is different.
As cloud-native and AI-powered technologies become the market standard, Middleware is ahead of the curve, not behind it. To learn more about this revolution in cloud native observability, visit https://middleware.io/.
About Middleware
Middleware was founded in September 2022 by passionate data experts—from Splunk, Segment, Newrelic & Acquire—who have spent the last five years experimenting with cloud-native monitoring at scale.
Media contact:
Laduram Vishnoi
laduram@middleware.io
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/middleware-launches-ai-powered-observability-platform-for-cloud-native-301740450.html
SOURCE Middleware Lab Inc
