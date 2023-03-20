Midea's Best-Selling Microwave Receives First-Ever Intertek Green Leaf Certification

FOSHAN, China, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Midea microwave oven MM720C-PM0E00 2AT has recently received the first Green Leaf Certification from Intertek for one of its globally best-selling microwave oven products, as being in accordance with the ISO 14067:2018 standard, which specifies principles and guidelines for the quantification and reporting of the carbon footprint of a product (CFP). This is the first Green Leaf Certification Intertek provided for a microwave oven.

The MM720C-PM0E00 2AT, is an eco-friendly microwave oven with outstanding performance. Its capacity of 20L is ideal for small families. The microwave's 700W power ensures fast and efficient heating, while featuring five power levels and can easily defrost based on the time or weight of the food. With these features and the 360° heating, it can ensure even cooking without cold spots and also prevent overcooking.

"Being awarded the Green Leaf Certification from Intertek is a testament to the Midea's commitment to environmental protection and sustainability in our products. By taking steps to reduce the carbon footprint and minimize its impact on the environment, Midea is helping to create a better future for everyone and will continue to work hard to develop products that are both high-quality and eco-friendly." said Dr. Zhou Fuchang, R&D Director at Midea Microwave & Cleaning Appliances Division.

The Green Leaf Certification is a comprehensive certification program that helps companies validate their environmental claims. It is awarded to products that have been independently verified by an accredited laboratory and found to conform to specified existing environmental standards and regulations. The certification allows companies to clearly and accurately communicate their commitment to sustainability and environmental protection to consumers.

The increasing focus on environmental protection and sustainability has led consumers and retailers to place higher expectations on brands of all types of products. They are driving companies to be more transparent by patronizing more environmentally conscious brands.

"Midea has been providing high-quality kitchen products that are environmentally friendly and sustainable and is always willing to go the extra mile to increase transparency." adds Dr. Zhou Fuchang.

With its microwave oven product having undergone independent third-party inspections and receiving the Green Leaf Mark, Midea is prepared to continue offering top-notch products to consumers globally.

ABOUT MIDEA & MIDEA GROUP

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the smart home appliance business of Midea Group.

Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global high-technology company ranked #245 on the 2022 Fortune Global 500 list, and one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturing companies which businesses go beyond smart home appliances. In early 2021 the company streamlined its core units into five high-growth business pillars to pave the new future growth path: Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical, Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation and Digital Innovation.

All businesses of Midea Group are striving for one credo: #HumanizingTechnology

The Midea brand believes in providing surprisingly-friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach. Going above and beyond for the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demand of our consumers – enabling them to "make yourself at home".

Midea Group's globally 35 production centers and over 166,000 employees in more than 200 countries and regions generated an annual revenue of more than USD53.26billion in 2021. Its 28 worldwide innovation centers and the strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 62,000 authorized patents to-date.

Find out more www.midea-group.com and www.midea.com

CONTACT

Micho Zeng

zengzy18@midea.com

Marketing Specialist - Overseas Sales & Marketing Department

Midea Group - Microwave & Cleaning Appliance Division

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mideas-best-selling-microwave-receives-first-ever-intertek-green-leaf-certification-301772804.html

SOURCE Midea Microwave and Cleaning Appliances Division