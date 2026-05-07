Real Estate Aktie

Real Estate für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6

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07.05.2026 21:47:07

Midland Wealth Advisors Initiates Stake in Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund, According to Recent SEC Filing

According to its SEC filing dated May 7, 2026, Midland Wealth Advisors, LLC reported initiating a new stake in Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund (NYSE:BPRE), buying 2,497,039 shares during the first quarter. The quarter-end position was also valued at $41.48 million, reflecting both purchase activity and price moves.This is a new position representing 2.14% of Midland Wealth Advisors, LLC's 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.Top holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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