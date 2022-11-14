14.11.2022 22:15:00

Midwest Holding Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov.14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Holding Inc. ("Midwest") (NASDAQ: MDWT), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • GAAP net income was $7.4 million compared to a $(3.1) million GAAP net loss incurred in the third quarter of 2021.   GAAP earnings were $1.96 per share (diluted) versus the $(0.82) per-share loss in Q3 2021.
  • GAAP total revenue was $19.0 million compared to total revenue of $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. Total revenue was increased by net investment income of $12.9 million compared to $6.2 million in third quarter of 2021, as invested assets grew to $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2022, compared with $942.8 million as of September 30, 2021. The increase in investment income was offset by a decline in the market value of derivatives. 
  • Annuity direct written premium under statutory accounting principles ("SAP"), a non-GAAP measure, was $255.5 million, up 63.8% compared to $156.0 million in second quarter of 2022 and up from $117.9 million in 2021's third quarter. The mix of our new business was 64.6% Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuities (MYGA) and 35.4% Fixed Indexed Annuities (FIA).
  • Ceded premiums (SAP) were $113.7 million for the quarter compared with $60.1 million in the third quarter of the prior year.   The cession rate for the quarter, or that portion of our written premiums that we reinsured, was 44.5% compared with 51% for the same period of 2021.
  • A new reinsurance arrangement was executed effective at the end of the third quarter which provided an additional 10-15% of capacity for the MYGA product. 
  • Total expenses benefited from negative interest credited due to the fall in value of the options embedded in our liabilities and the gain on mark-to-market value of the options allowance classified in other operating expenses.  Overall, salaries and benefits were down while other operating expenses, excluding the gain on the mark-to-market of the options allowance, were up from continuing to build foundational capabilities to support potential growth in the business along with costs that are variable with increased premiums written related to technology support, distribution, product design and premium taxes.

Georgette Nicholas, CEO of Midwest noted, "We had another quarter of strong results from the actions we have taken this year to position the Company for continued growth.  We benefited from strong market trends and a focus on distribution, pricing and products achieving an increase in premiums written in the third quarter.  We are benefiting from movements in interest rates, as consumers seek stable returns, and from the performance of our investment portfolio. We also executed a new reinsurance arrangement effective at the end of the third quarter to provide additional capital support on the MYGA product given the market demand. Overall, the third quarter trends position us for a strong finish for the year."

Ms. Nicholas concluded: "We have positioned the Company well to execute on the opportunities before us, which are substantial, and to build on the value of our platform.  The focus of the team continues to be on the key drivers of growth and profitability: Deepening distribution relationships, state expansion to support sales growth, reinsurance, investment management, and operational readiness and efficiency. With these five keys to our strategy, we will deliver on our commitment to shareholders to produce strong growth paired with a high return on capital."

Q3 2022 versus Q3 2021 on a GAAP basis

Midwest reported GAAP net income of $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to a $(3.1) million GAAP net loss incurred in the third quarter of 2021. On a diluted, per-share basis, this year's quarterly net income was $1.96 compared with the $(0.82) per-share loss reported in the third quarter of 2021.

Investment income in 2022's third quarter was $12.9 million compared with $6.2 million in the prior- year's third quarter.  Driving the change was an increase in invested assets as well as performance on those assets, benefiting from core capabilities developed around sourcing assets with a higher yield – generating approximately a 5.5% return on the investment portfolio. 

Amortization of deferred gain on reinsurance reached $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared with $662,000 in the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to growth in the deferred gain on co-insurance on our balance sheet, which reflects ceding commissions received on reinsurance of business to third parties.

Service fee revenue was $118,000 versus $628,000 in the prior year third quarter.   Service fee revenue consists of fee revenue generated for our asset-management services provided to third-party clients. Assets under management for third parties was $494.5 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $471.1 million on June 30, 2022.

Other revenue finished at $569,000 compared with $400,000 in the prior-year quarter.   Other revenue consists primarily of revenue we generate by providing ancillary services, such as policy administration, to third parties and policy surrender charges. 

Our total expenses on a GAAP basis were $14.3 million versus $9.2 million in the prior year third quarter.  Interest Credited was up during the quarter due to an increase in the embedded derivatives of $8.8 million along with interest earned at $2.6 million.  This was offset by the mark-to-market adjustment of $(5.8) million. Salaries and benefits were $3.7 million in Q3 2022 compared to $4.0 million in Q3 2021 as we continue to seek operational improvement and work on technology initiatives.

Guidance

We continue to see intense competition in the fixed annuity market around pricing and new competitors.  We have taken actions to maintain a competitive position and have seen positive results from these actions and improved sales momentum in the third quarter.  With the positive market trends and the premium written so far, we will have a strong finish for the year.

State expansion efforts remain a key priority. We have active applications in process and will provide updates as they progress.

Given these dynamics, we are confident in anticipated premiums written being in the range of $700 million to $750 million (SAP) for the year.   We expect the mix in product sales to be 60% towards MYGA this year, given increasing interest rates and market volatility and 40% FIA. We would expect that to move back towards 75% FIA and 25% MYGA in future years. 

Given the close of an additional reinsurance arrangement at the end of the third quarter and the current margins being generated on retained business, we now anticipate ceding approximately 40% of new business overall for the year. The goal will be to cede, on average, approximately 70-90% of our premium in a year to generate ceded commission fees and manage capital but given the strong investment performance retaining more at this time drives more value for the business.  Demand from our existing reinsurance partners is strong and we have capacity in place to cover anticipated written premium through them with the potential to grow along with additional potential reinsurance transactions in the pipeline.

Overall, we have made progress on managing costs and bringing them in line as we have transitioned through the year.  Given the increase in premiums written expected for the year and the impact that will have on premium taxes, technology support and product fees, we now expect general and administrative expenses on a management basis, a non-GAAP measure, to be within approximately $31-32 million for the full year 2022.

Q3 2022 Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to GAAP measures, Midwest's management utilizes a series of key performance indicators (KPIs) and non-GAAP measures to, among other things:

  • monitor and evaluate the performance of our business operations and financial performance;
  • facilitate internal comparisons of the historical operating performance of our business operations;
  • review and assess the operating performance of our management team;
  • analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operations;
  • plan for and prepare future annual operating budgets and determine appropriate levels of operating investments; and
  • facilitate comparison of results between periods and to better understand the underlying historical trends in our business and prospects. 

    • These non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; however, management believes that when used in conjunction with the GAAP measures, the non-GAAP measures can contribute to investors' understanding of our business. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, our operating performance measures as prescribed by GAAP.

    Annuity Premiums (a KPI)

    For the third quarter of 2022, annuity direct written premiums were $255.5 million compared with $156.0 million at second quarter of 2022 and up from $117.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. Ceded premiums were $113.7 million in third quarter of 2022 compared to $59.9 million in 2022's second quarter, whereas ceded premiums were $60.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.  Of the third quarter 2022 sales, approximately 64.6% was in the MYGA category and the remaining 35.4% consisted of sales of FIAs.














    Three months ended September 30, 


    Nine months ended September 30, 

    (In thousands)

    2022


    2021


    2022


    2021

    Annuity Premiums (SAP)












    Annuity direct written premiums

    $

    255,515


    $

    117,926


    $

    509,660


    $

    367,446

    Ceded premiums


    (113,738)



    (60,062)



    (213,761)



    (193,632)

    Net premiums retained

    $

    141,777


    $

    57,864


    $

    295,899


    $

    173,814

    Fees Received for Reinsurance (a KPI)

    We use this non-GAAP figure to measure our efforts to secure third-party capital to back our reinsurance programs.   Fees Received for Reinsurance sums two components: Amortization of deferred gain on reinsurance, which is a line item in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss), and deferred coinsurance ceding commission, which is a line item in our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

    For the third quarter of 2022, fees received for reinsurance totaled $4.5 million compared with $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.
















    Three months ended September 30,


    Nine months ended September 30, 

    (In thousands)


    2022


    2021


    2022


    2021

    Fees received for reinsurance













    Fees received for reinsurance - total


    $

    4,500


    $

    3,589


    $

    10,126


    $

    11,312

    General and Administrative Expenses (a non-GAAP measure)

    We monitor this figure to track our overhead.   It includes salary and benefits and other operating expenses; however, it excludes non-cash stock-based compensation and the non-cash mark-to-market-adjustment of our option budget allowance.

    G&A expense in the third quarter of 2022 was $9.0 million, up from $7.0 million at second quarter 2022 and compared with $6.2 million in the prior year third quarter.   Overall, salaries and benefits were $3.8 million (down from $4.0 million) while other operating expenses, excluding the gain on the mark-to-market of the options allowance, were up from building foundational capabilities to support potential growth in the business along with costs that are variable with increased premiums written related to technology support, distribution, product design and premium taxes.
















    Three months ended September 30, 


    Nine months ended September 30, 



    2022


    2021


    2022


    2021

    G&A













    Salaries and benefits - GAAP


    $

    3,751


    $

    4,025


    $

    12,366


    $

    11,466

    Other operating expenses - GAAP



    2,317



    4,124



    (1,744)



    6,769

    Subtotal



    6,068



    8,149



    10,622



    18,235

    Adjustments:













    Less: Stock-based compensation



    670



    (996)



    287



    (2,765)

    Less: Mark-to-market option allowance



    2,224



    (941)



    13,905



    1,887

    G&A


    $

    8,962


    $

    6,212


    $

    24,814


    $

    17,357

    Management Expenses (a non-GAAP measure)

    We use this metric to monitor the expenses of our business on a cash basis. Importantly, we exclude from the calculation of management expenses the index interest credited related to our FIAs because this expense is hedged.   Instead, we add back to Management Expenses the period's amortization of options previously purchased to provide this hedge. We view this amortized cost as our true cost of funds.   Management Expenses also excludes the mark-to-market adjustment of our option budget allowance.

    Management Expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation

    For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the sum of salaries and benefits and other operating expenses totaled $6.1 million compared to $8.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, as disclosed above, included in these expenses is mainly salaries, benefits, and other operating expenses, along with a benefit of $2.2 million of non-cash mark-to-market option allowance of our derivative option allowance, which we exclude in our management G&A.
















    Three months ended September 30, 


    Nine months ended September 30, 



    2022


    2021


    2022


    2021

    Management Expenses













    G&A


    $

    8,962


    $

    6,212


    $

    24,814


    $

    17,357














    Management interest credited



    4,752



    3,230



    10,594



    6,110

    Amortization of deferred acquisition costs



    1,193



    753



    3,095



    1,780

    Expenses related to retained business



    5,945



    3,983



    13,689



    7,890

    Management expenses - total


    $

    14,907


    $

    10,195


    $

    38,503


    $

    25,247

     
















    Three months ended September 30, 


    Nine months ended September 30, 



    2022


    2021


    2022


    2021

    G&A













    Salaries and benefits - GAAP


    $

    3,751


    $

    4,025


    $

    12,366


    $

    11,466

    Other operating expenses - GAAP



    2,317



    4,124



    (1,744)



    6,769

    Subtotal



    6,068



    8,149



    10,622



    18,235

    Adjustments:













    Less: Stock-based compensation



    670



    (996)



    287



    (2,765)

    Less: Mark-to-market option allowance



    2,224



    (941)



    13,905



    1,887

    G&A


    $

    8,962


    $

    6,212


    $

    24,814


    $

    17,357

     
















    Three months ended September 30, 


    Nine months ended September 30, 



    2022


    2021


    2022


    2021

    Management Interest Credited













    Interest credited - GAAP


    $

    5,682


    $

    284


    $

    (6,489)


    $

    1,868

    Adjustments:













    Less: FIA interest credited - GAAP



    (3,041)



    549



    11,124



    (38)

    Add: FIA options cost - amortized



    2,111



    2,397



    5,959



    4,280

    Management interest credited


    $

    4,752


    $

    3,230


    $

    10,594


    $

    6,110

     
















    Three months ended September 30, 


    Nine months ended September 30, 



    2022


    2021


    2022


    2021

    Reconciliation - Management Expenses to GAAP Expenses













    Total expenses - GAAP


    $

    14,294


    $

    9,186


    $

    9,573


    $

    21,883

    Adjustments:













    Less: Benefits



    (1,351)





    (2,345)



    Less: Stock-based compensation



    670



    (996)



    287



    (2,765)

    Less: Mark-to-market option allowance



    2,224



    (941)



    13,905



    1,887

    Less: FIA interest credited - GAAP



    (3,041)



    549



    11,124



    (38)

    Add: FIA options cost - amortized



    2,111



    2,397



    5,959



    4,280

    Management expenses - total


    $

    14,907


    $

    10,195


    $

    38,503


    $

    25,247

    SPECIAL CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

    Certain statements contained or incorporated by reference in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "intend," or "continue," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology used in connection with any discussion of future operating results or financial performance. These statements are only predictions and reflect our management's good faith present expectation of future events and are subject to a number of important factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

    Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or projected, forecast, estimated or budgeted in such forward-looking statements include among others, the following possibilities:

    • intense competition, including pricing, competitive pressures from established insurers with greater financial resources, the entry of new competitors, and the introduction of new products by new and existing competitors;
    • our business plan, particularly including our reinsurance strategy, may not prove to be successful;
    • our reliance on third-party insurance marketing organizations to market and sell our annuity insurance products through a network of independent agents;
    • adverse changes in our ratings obtained from independent rating agencies;
    • failure to maintain adequate reinsurance;
    • our inability to expand our insurance operations outside the 22 states and District of Columbia in which we are currently licensed;
    • our annuity insurance products may not achieve significant market acceptance;
    • we may continue to experience operating losses in the foreseeable future;
    • the possible loss or retirement of one or more of our key executive personnel;
    • adverse state and federal legislation or regulation, including decreases in rates, limitations on premium levels, increases in minimum capital and reserve requirements, benefit mandates and tax treatment of insurance products;
    • fluctuations in interest rates causing a reduction of investment income or increase in interest expense and in the market value of interest-rate sensitive investment;
    • failure to obtain new customers, retain existing customers, or reductions in policies in force by existing customers;
    • higher service, administrative, or general expense due to the need for additional advertising, marketing, administrative or management information systems expenditures;
    • changes in our liquidity due to changes in asset and liability matching;
    • possible claims relating to sales practices for insurance products; and
    • lawsuits in the ordinary course of business.

    Earnings Teleconference information and Details

    Midwest Holding has announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2022 on November 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company also posted those results on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.midwestholding.com after the close of the financial markets on November 14, 2022.  

    To register for this conference call, please use the following link:https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=7e33e531&confId=42860.  Registrants will receive a confirmation email with dial-in details.

    The call may also be accessed via webcast at this link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/219439433

    A replay of the webcast will be made available after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://ir.midwestholding.com

    About Midwest Holding Inc.

    Midwest Holding Inc. is a growing, technology-enabled, services-oriented annuity platform. Midwest designs and develops annuity products that are distributed through independent distribution channels, to a large and growing demographic of U.S. retirees. Midwest originates, manages and typically transfers these annuities through reinsurance arrangements to asset managers and other third-party investors. Midwest also provides the operational and regulatory infrastructure and expertise to enable asset managers and third-party investors to form and manage their own reinsurance capital vehicles.

    For more information, please visit www.midwestholding.com

    Investor contact: ir@midwestholding.com

    Media inquiries: press@midwestholding.com

     

    Consolidated Balance Sheets










    September 30, 2022


    December 31, 2021

    (In thousands, except share information)



    (Unaudited)




    Assets







    Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value
     (amortized cost: $923,063 and $679,921, respectively)


    $

    1,048,081


    $

    683,296

    Mortgage loans on real estate, held for investment



    204,423



    183,203

    Derivative instruments



    11,840



    23,022

    Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $12,762 in 2022 and $22,158 in 2021)



    9,325



    21,869

    Other invested assets



    78,569



    35,293

    Investment escrow



    344



    3,611

    Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock



    501



    500

    Preferred stock



    21,579



    18,686

    Notes receivable



    6,189



    5,960

    Policy loans



    21



    87

    Total investments



    1,380,872



    975,527

    Cash and cash equivalents



    208,664



    142,013

    Deferred acquisition costs, net



    39,377



    24,530

    Premiums receivable



    364



    354

    Accrued investment income



    23,915



    13,623

    Reinsurance recoverables



    5,791



    38,579

    Intangible assets



    700



    700

    Property and equipment, net



    1,990



    386

    Operating lease right of use assets



    2,179



    2,360

    Receivable for securities sold



    13,026



    19,732

    Other assets



    9,190



    2,113

    Total assets


    $

    1,686,068


    $

    1,219,917

    Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







    Liabilities:







    Benefit reserves


    $

    12,953


    $

    12,941

    Policy claims



    2,963



    237

    Deposit-type contracts



    1,537,583



    1,075,439

    Advance premiums



    2



    1

    Deferred gain on coinsurance transactions



    35,464



    28,589

    Lease liabilities







    Operating lease



    2,192



    2,364

    Payable for securities purchased



    20,941



    5,546

    Other liabilities



    34,100



    9,044

    Total liabilities



    1,646,198



    1,134,161

    Stockholders' Equity:







    Voting common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; 3,737,564 shares issued
    and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; non-voting common
    stock, $0.001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding June 30,
    2022 and  December 31, 2021, respectively








    4



    4

    Additional paid-in capital



    138,166



    138,452

    Treasury stock



    (175)



    (175)

    Accumulated deficit



    (53,276)



    (70,159)

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss (income)



    (52,943)



    2,634

    Total Midwest Holding Inc.'s stockholders' equity



    31,776



    70,756

    Noncontrolling interests



    8,094



    15,000

    Total stockholders' equity



    39,870



    85,756

    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


    $

    1,686,068


    $

    1,219,917

     

    Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
















    Three months ended September 30, 


    Nine months ended September 30, 

    (In thousands, except per share data)


    2022


    2021


    2022


    2021

    Revenues













    Investment income, net of expenses


    $

    12,938


    $

    6,196


    $

    29,721


    $

    12,303

    Net realized loss on investments



    4,135



    (2,115)



    (14,676)



    (2,704)

    Amortization of deferred gain on reinsurance transactions



    1,239



    662



    3,251



    1,711

    Service fee revenue, net of expenses



    118



    628



    1,632



    1,738

    Other revenue



    569



    400



    1,530



    1,007

    Total revenue



    18,999



    5,771



    21,458



    14,055

    Expenses













    Interest credited



    5,682



    284



    (6,489)



    1,868

    Benefits



    1,351



    -



    2,345



    -

    Amortization of deferred acquisition costs



    1,193



    753



    3,095



    1,780

    Salaries and benefits



    3,751



    4,025



    12,366



    11,466

    Other operating expenses



    2,317



    4,124



    (1,744)



    6,769

    Total expenses



    14,294



    9,186



    9,573



    21,883

    Net income (loss) before income tax expense



    4,705



    (3,415)



    11,885



    (7,828)

    Income tax expense



    (1,250)



    351



    (3,848)



    (1,828)

    Net income (loss) after income tax expense



    3,455



    (3,064)



    8,037



    (9,656)

    Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interest



    (3,975)





    (8,845)



    Net income (loss) attributable to Midwest Holding Inc.



    7,430



    (3,064)



    16,882



    (9,656)

    Comprehensive (loss) income:













    Unrealized gains (losses) on investments arising
    during the three months ended September 2022
    and 2021, net of offsets, net of tax ($2.0 million and
    $120,000, respectively); unrealized gains (losses)
    on investments arising during the nine months
    ended September 2022 and 2021, net of offsets,
    net of tax ($4.7 million and $61,000, respectively)



    (26,114)



    1,085



    (55,483)



    2,421

    Unrealized losses on foreign currency



    (951)



    (505)



    (94)



    (1,611)

    Less:  Reclassification adjustment for net realized
    losses on investments, net of offsets during the three
    months ended September 2022 and 2021 (net of tax
    ($2.4 million) and $209,000, respectively); 
    reclassification adjustment for net realized losses on
    investments, net of offsets during the nine months
    ended September 2022 and 2021 (net of tax
    ($5.0 million) and $294,000, respectively)



    (27,064)



    580



    (55,577)



    810

    Comprehensive loss


    $

    (19,634)


    $

    (2,484)


    $

    (38,695)


    $

    (8,846)














    Impairment













    Total other-than-temporary impairment













    Portion of impairment loss recognized in OCI



    346





    880



    Net other-than-temporary impairment loss recognized in net income











    $

    346


    $


    $

    880


    $














    Income (loss) per common share













    Basic


    $

    1.99


    $

    (0.82)



    4.52



    (2.58)

    Diluted


    $

    1.96


    $

    (0.82)


    $

    4.45


    $

    (2.58)

     

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
    (Unaudited)























    Three months ended September 30, 







    Additional













    Treasury


    Common


     Paid-In


    Retained





    Noncontrolling


    Total

    (In thousands)


    Stock


    Stock


    Capital


    Earnings


    AOCI*


    Interest


    Equity

    Balance at March 31, 2022


    $

    (175)


    $

    4


    $

    138,838


    $

    (60,707)


    $

    (25,877)


    $

    12,413


    $

    64,496

    Net income (loss)









    7,431







    7,431

    Employee stock options







    (672)









    (672)

    Unrealized gains on investments, net of taxes











    (27,066)





    (27,066)

    Noncontrolling interest













    (4,319)



    (4,319)

    Balance, September 30, 2022


    $

    (175)


    $

    4


    $

    138,166


    $

    (53,276)


    $

    (52,943)


    $

    8,094


    $

    39,870

    Balance at March 31, 2021


    $

    (175)


    $

    4


    $

    135,233


    $

    (60,114)


    $

    6,661


    $


    $

    81,609

    Net income (loss)









    (3,064)







    (3,064)

    Additional capital raise related expenses







    7









    7

    Employee stock options







    996









    996

    Unrealized gains on investments, net of taxes











    580





    580

    Balance, June 30, 2021


    $

    (175)


    $

    4


    $

    136,236


    $

    (63,178)


    $

    7,241


    $


    $

    80,128

     

























    Nine months ended September 30, 









    Additional















    Treasury


    Common


     Paid-In


    Retained




    Noncontrolling


    Total

    (In thousands)


    Stock


    Stock


    Capital


    Earnings


    AOCI*


    Interest


    Equity

    Balance, December 31, 2021


    $

    (175)


    $

    4


    $

    138,452


    $

    (70,158)


    $

    2,634


    $

    15,000


    $

    85,757

    Net income (loss)









    16,882







    16,882

    Employee stock options







    (286)









    (286)

    Unrealized gains on investments, net of taxes











    (55,577)





    (55,577)

    Noncontrolling interest













    (6,906)



    (6,906)

    Balance, June 30, 2022


    $

    (175)


    $

    4


    $

    138,166


    $

    (53,276)


    $

    (52,943)


    $

    8,094


    $

    39,870

    Balance at December 31, 2020


    $

    (175)


    $

    4


    $

    133,592


    $

    (53,522)


    $

    6,431


    $


    $

    86,330

    Net income (loss)









    (9,656)







    (9,656)

    Additional capital raise related expenses







    (121)









    (121)

    Employee stock options







    2,765









    2,765

    Unrealized losses on investments, net of taxes











    810





    810

    Balance, September 30, 2021


    $

    (175)


    $

    4


    $

    136,236


    $

    (63,178)


    $

    7,241


    $


    $

    80,128

     

    Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows










    Nine months ended September 30, 

    (In thousands)


    2022


    2021

    Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







    Gain (loss) attributable to Midwest Holding, Inc.


    $

    16,882


    $

    (9,656)

    Adjustments to arrive at cash provided by operating activities:







    Net premium and discount on investments



    (6,982)



    (1,529)

    Depreciation and amortization



    229



    38

    Stock options



    (287)



    2,765

    Amortization of deferred acquisition costs



    3,095



    1,780

    Deferred acquisition costs capitalized



    (18,285)



    (12,449)

    Net realized loss on investments



    14,676



    2,704

    Deferred gain on coinsurance transactions



    6,875



    9,601

    Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







    Reinsurance recoverables



    33,698



    (6,659)

    Interest and dividends due and accrued



    (10,292)



    (5,368)

    Premiums receivable



    (10)



    (20)

    Deposit-type liabilities



    (17,245)



    -

    Policy liabilities



    2,740



    14,763

    Receivable and payable for securities



    22,100



    Other assets and liabilities



    17,698



    4,947

    Other assets and liabilities - discontinued operations





    Net cash provided by operating activities



    64,892



    917

    Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







    Fixed maturities available for sale:







    Purchases



    (692,348)



    (480,700)

    Proceeds from sale or maturity



    296,179



    204,452

    Mortgage loans on real estate, held for investment







    Purchases



    (75,985)



    (97,075)

    Proceeds from sale



    58,033



    25,749

    Derivatives







    Purchases



    (22,981)



    (14,496)

    Proceeds from sale



    3,232



    4,314

    Equity securities







    Purchases





    (38,972)

    Proceeds from sale



    12,772



    Purchase of equity method securities







    Other invested assets







    Purchases



    (48,302)



    (58,437)

    Proceeds from sale



    3,334



    34,965

    Purchase of restricted common stock in FHLB



    (1)



    (500)

    Preferred stock



    (2,893)



    (3,128)

    Notes receivable





    Net change in policy loans



    66



    (9)

    Net purchases of property and equipment



    (1,830)



    (54)

    Net cash used in investing activities



    (470,724)



    (423,891)

    Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







    Net transfer to noncontrolling interest



    (6,906)



    Capital contribution





    (121)

    Receipts on deposit-type contracts



    509,660



    367,446

    Withdrawals on deposit-type contracts



    (30,271)



    (14,543)

    Net cash provided by financing activities



    472,483



    352,782

    Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



    66,651



    (70,192)

    Cash and cash equivalents:







    Beginning



    142,013



    151,679

    Ending


    $

    208,664


    $

    81,487








    Supplementary information







    Cash paid for taxes


    $

    2,870


    $

    3,711

    Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/midwest-holding-inc-reports-third-quarter-2022-results-301677365.html

    SOURCE Midwest Holding Inc.

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Nachrichten zu Midwest Holding Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

    Analysen zu Midwest Holding Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien in diesem Artikel

    Midwest Holding Inc Registered Shs 14,88 2,55% Midwest Holding Inc Registered Shs

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Anleger halten sich zurück: ATX etwas fester -- DAX unentschlossen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit teils deutlichen Gewinnen
    Der heimische Leitindex bewegt sich am Dienstag in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. Der DAX sucht nach seiner Richtung. In Fernost hatten am Dienstag die Käufer die Oberhand.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen