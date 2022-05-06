|
Midwest Holding Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Results
LINCOLN, Neb., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Holding Inc. ("Midwest") (NASDAQ: MDWT) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022 on May 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company also plans to post those results on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.midwestholding.com after the close of the financial markets on May 16, 2022.
To register for this conference call, please go to this link. https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10823/midwest-holding-inc-q12022/
Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.
The call can also be accessed via webcast, using this link. https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/588008611
A replay of the webcast will be made available after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://ir.midwestholding.com
About Midwest Holding Inc.
Midwest Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled, services-oriented annuity platform. Midwest designs and develops in-demand annuity products that are distributed through independent distribution channels, to a large and growing demographic of U.S. retirees. Midwest originates, manages and transfers these annuities through reinsurance arrangements to asset managers and other third-party investors, who are actively seeking these financially attractive products. Midwest also provides the operational and regulatory infrastructure and expertise to enable asset managers and third-party investors to form, capitalize and manage their own reinsurance capital vehicles.
Contacts
For more information, please visit www.midwestholding.com
Investor contact: ir@midwestholding.com
Media inquiries: press@midwestholding.com
