16.03.2022 22:18:00
Midwest Holding Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Results
LINCOLN, Neb., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Holding Inc. ("Midwest") (NASDAQ: MDWT) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on March 25, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company also plans to post those results on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.midwestholding.com after the close of the financial markets on March 24, 2022.
To register for this conference call, please go to this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.
The call may also be accessed via webcast, using this link.
A replay of the webcast will be made available after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://ir.midwestholding.com
About Midwest Holding Inc.
Midwest Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled, services-oriented annuity platform. Midwest designs and develops in-demand annuity products that are distributed through independent distribution channels, to a large and growing demographic of U.S. retirees. Midwest originates, manages and transfers these annuities through reinsurance arrangements to asset managers and other third-party investors, who are actively seeking these financially attractive products. Midwest also provides the operational and regulatory infrastructure and expertise to enable asset managers and third-party investors to form, capitalize and manage their own reinsurance capital vehicles.
Contacts
For more information, please visit www.midwestholding.com
Investor contact: ir@midwestholding.com
Media inquiries: press@midwestholding.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/midwest-holding-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-2021-and-full-year-2021-results-301504531.html
SOURCE Midwest Holding Inc.
10.11.21
|Ausblick: Midwest gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
