+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
03.05.2022 14:00:00

Midwest Mobility Solutions and Slayton Wireless Announce Merger, Rebrand as Alliance Mobile

TROY, Mich., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Mobility Solutions and Slayton Wireless, both AT&T National Authorized Retailers, earlier this week announced a merger which creates a new AT&T National Authorized Retailer with a footprint of over 160 stores in 11 states in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. In connection with the transaction, the combined company has rebranded under the name Alliance Mobile ("Alliance Mobile" or the "Company") in recognition of its aggressive and strategic growth strategy in route to establishing the leading growth platform within the AT&T dealer network. This new combined leadership team is committed to growth while also achieving best-in-class customer experience and results consistent to that of AT&T's go-forward strategy.

Joe Slayton, Co-founder of Slayton Wireless, stated, "We believe that this partnership represents a transformational step forward for our combined organization.  We have always been committed to providing world class customer service in the communities we serve, and that focus remains our top priority at Alliance Mobile."  Ken Erdmann, Co-founder of Slayton Wireless and now Chief Revenue Officer of Alliance Mobile, added, "Together as Alliance Mobile we are excited to have like-minded partners with whom we can expand our business, and believe that this combination provides tremendous growth opportunities for our valued employees."  

"Alliance Mobile is a premier National Authorized Retailer for AT&T, with a clear and consistent track record of operational excellence and driving significant growth," said Alliance Mobile CEO Matt Sharrak. "We are well-positioned to capitalize on the prospects available to grow both our business and that of our valued partners at AT&T.  We continue to seek opportunities to partner with like-minded dealers in expanding our Company on a national scale."

Alliance Mobile is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the consumer and healthcare sectors. Centre seeks to partner with founders and management teams to build exceptional businesses, providing management teams with access to its unique resources, including an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Founded in 1986, Centre has offices in New York and Los Angeles and has invested approximately $2.6 billion of equity capital in 89 transactions since its inception. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

For Centre Partners
Ross Lovern
Kekst CNC
Ross.lovern@kekstcnc.com 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/midwest-mobility-solutions-and-slayton-wireless-announce-merger-rebrand-as-alliance-mobile-301538246.html

SOURCE Centre Partners

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus: Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel in Asien -- Hang Seng verliert
In Asien sind weiterhin die meisten Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen, in Hongkong geht es aber nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen