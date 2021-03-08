MIFF FURNIVERSE Opens 2021 Asia's Furniture Buying Season in March

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) hosts MIFF FURNIVERSE online exhibition for the second edition from 8-12 March in the absence of its physical exhibition due to the global pandemic. MIFF FURNIVERSE allows global furniture buyers to conduct their online furniture sourcing in real-time with reliable furniture manufacturers and exporters which are among the key players in the furniture industry and have global presence in the furniture market.

According to the Organiser Informa Markets, MIFF FURNIVERSE brings together 70 online exhibitors offering an extensive range of home and office furniture selections as well as the Malaysian best wooden furniture. Originated from Malaysia, USA, Ireland, Taiwan, Indonesia and MainlandChina, MIFF FURNIVERSE exhibitors will showcase their latest offerings and look forward to serving the global buyers.

About 1,200 global buyers from over 100 countries and regions have registered to MIFF FURNIVERSE with very strong numbers from North America, Africa and Eastern Europe joining the traditional core of MIFF buyers from Asia Pacific region. The registered buyers are mostly importers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, online shops, buying agents, and interior designers.

"Based on the feedback received from the 1st edition last year, MIFF FURNIVERSE is now back with enhanced platform features and improved business matching solution to provide real-time trading opportunities for buyers and exhibitors. We continue to build on our strong legacy as a partner to the global industry to expand exports, drive economic growth, and prosperity for all. We maintain our engagement with exhibitors and global buyers to ensure MIFF sustains its position as a unique trade show -- both online and onsite," said Karen Goi, MIFF General Manager.

MIFF FURNIVERSE is easy to navigate. With enhanced features, it makes the live interaction with suppliers via chat or video call, to schedule meetings with exhibitors much efficient compared to previous edition. Exhibitors could also reach out to the buyers who are online at the "Exhibitor Lounge" to maximise their engagement with buyers.

"We believe MIFF FURNIVERSE is able to provide a unique online event experience and alternate digital solutions for our exhibitors and buyers to continue their business," added by Karen Goi.

Besides the exhibitors line up, there are two inspiring content sessions under MIFF Creative Business Webinar Series moderated by Dr. Eric Leong, the Design Guru of Malaysia, scheduled on 9 and 10 March. Exhibitors and buyers can take a break and spare some time to attend for the opportunity to grow knowledge of best practices that are pertinent to their brand and interact with the speakers. Among the speakers are the representatives from Home Best Enterprise, Oasis Furniture, Reliable Trend, and Stream Empire Holdings.

Buyers can register online now at www.mifffurniverse.com to receive complimentary platform access to connect with furniture manufacturers and sellers from around the world.

Being the largest furniture trade show in Southeast Asia, MIFF 26th edition will take place from 1-4 September 2021 in Kuala Lumpur. In 2019, the show drew over 600 Malaysian and foreign exhibitors and more than 20,000 visitors including over 6,000 international buyers. MIFF FURNIVERSE in 2020 had successfully provided trade opportunities to over 1,000 furniture professionals worldwide.

More about MIFF FURNIVERSE, MIFF 2021, and other MIFF digital offerings, visit www.miff.com.my .

Notes to Editors

About MIFF

MIFF is organised by Informa Markets which is a part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organiser in the world.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miff-furniverse-opens-2021-asias-furniture-buying-season-in-march-301241331.html

SOURCE Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF)