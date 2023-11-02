MIGHTY 25: We Are The Mighty Announces The Top 25 Military Changemakers of 2023

Winners to be honored at Military Influencer Conference (MIC) in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the revered media brand for the military community, We Are The Mighty , is thrilled to announce its distinguished MIGHTY 25 class of 2023 .

The MIGHTY 25, sponsored by National University , annually highlights 25 trailblazers who are making a notable impact on the military community. Featuring dedicated service members and veterans, forward-thinking entrepreneurs, fervent advocates, steadfast military spouses, and global thought leaders, this list embodies unmatched dedication and epitomizes community impact.

The Mighty 25 will be celebrated in the vibrant atmosphere of Military Influencer Conference (MIC) 2023, at the Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World from November 7-10. The conference's signature event is the Mighty 25 Awards Gala, which is a tribute to the recipients.

Tessa Robinson, Editor-in-Chief of We Are The Mighty, expressed, "For eight years now, We Are The Mighty has recognized 25 individuals doing incredible things to better our communities. Some of the awardees are household names, some you've never heard of, but their unwavering dedication to bettering the world around them is the same. The MIGHTY 25 represents the best of humanity - men and women working tirelessly to support our service members willing to sacrifice it all in the name of our shared freedom and democracy. It is an honor to announce this year's MIGHTY 25."

MEET THE MIGHTY 25 OF 2023



Nolan Peterson – Author, Defense Consultant, and Military/Foreign Policy Expert

David Gale , Linda Alexander , David Harden , and Bill Siegal – Founders & Board of We Are The Mighty

Stacy Pearsall – PBS television series "After Action" Producer and Host

Monica Bassett – Founder and CEO of Stronghold Food Pantry

Ashley Gutermuth – Award-Winning Comedian, National Public Speaker, and Military Spouse

Brittany Boccher – Speaker, Military/Veteran Advocate, and 2017 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year

Libby Jamison – Attorney Advisor with the Department of Veterans Affairs, co-founder of MissionLICENSE; Instrumental in passing Executive Order on Advancing Economic Security for Military and Veteran Spouses, Military Caregivers, and Survivors

Cailin Crockett – Director, Military Personnel & Readiness, NSC/Senior Advisor, Gender Policy Council, The White House; Instrumental in passing Executive Order on Advancing Economic Security for Military and Veteran Spouses, Military Caregivers, and Survivors

Thomas Brennan – Founder and Executive Director of The War Horse News

Rebekah Edmonson – Advocate for Veteran Leadership

Ruben Ayala – CEO at Triple Nikel

Charles Moore – Associate Director for Enterprise Program Development, Raytheon

Isabella Casillas Guzman – Administrator at U.S. Small Business Administration

George Kittle – Tight End, San Francisco 49ers

Wayne Peacock – CEO of USAA and leader of the suicide prevention campaign "Face the Fight"

Richard Fierro – Army Veteran, Disarmed Club Q Gunman

iAsia Brown – Senior Producer at Xbox and Keynote Speaker

James Harvey III - First African American USAF jet fighter pilot to fly combat operations in the Korean War, Tuskegee Airman

Victor LaGroon – Chief Diversity Officer at U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Head of Global Health Equity Strategy

Steve Schwarzman – CEO & Co-Founder of Blackstone

Matthew Weiss – USMC Intelligence Officer, Author, "We Don't Want YOU, Uncle Sam: Examining the Military Recruiting Crisis with Generation Z"

Kimberly Mitchell – Senior Advisor, Veteran Services Organizations Liaison, Office of the Secretary, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

President George W. Bush – 43rd President of the United States and creator of the #StandTo Veteran Leadership Program

Lauren Hope – Executive Director, Second Service Foundation, Military Spouse, Entrepreneur

Kathy Roth-Douquet – Co-founder and CEO of Blue Star Families, Author

ABOUT WE ARE THE MIGHTY

We Are The Mighty is the premier media brand for the 133 million "mega-niche" community of America's military, veterans, and their families. WATM's veteran creators capture this community's voice with original, multi-platform media, branded campaigns, and high-profile events. WATM is committed to making a positive impact in the community we serve. Our unique insights, guidance, and experience provide distinct value to brands, businesses, and anyone looking to authentically connect with our nation's military-veteran community.

ABOUT MIC

Military Influencer Conference is the leading military-focused event for entrepreneurs, influencers, leaders, and brands who shape and support the military community. Annually, MIC brings together more than 100 global partners and 1500 attendees. MIC and WATM are owned and operated by Recurrent, a privately held media company that has one of the largest suites of military brands, including Task & Purpose , MilSpouseFest , We Are The Mighty , and The War Zone .

