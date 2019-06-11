Mighty Line Floor Tape Launches New Safety Products- Stop Painting Lines with Mighty Line Floor Tape Products

CLEVELAND, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mighty Line has been busy launching new floor marking products the last few months. Mighty Line's patented floor tape products have grown in popularity over the years, and they noticed a demand for other new floor marking products.

One of the most popular new products, is called the Mighty Liner. The Mighty Liner is a new Mighty Line floor tape applicator that can apply 2", 3", and 4" floor tape rolls. The Mighty Liner allows users to set up quickly, apply a variety of tapes, and to install floor tapes easily.

Mighty Line has released a variety of new 5s floor marking products. Mighty Line has launched 5s OSHA floor sign kits, peel and stick 5s letters and numbers, and heavy duty clear Mighty Line label protectors.

Mighty Line has expanded into the tape dispenser market. Mighty Line released a universal tape dispenser called the Tape Tearer. The Tape Tearer can cut through a variety of industrial grade tapes, with its heavy duty razor edge. The Tape Tearer also prevents the user from losing the edge on the tape with its silicon adjustable spool. The Tape Tearer will come loaded with the new Mighty Line Flexible Tape. The new Mighty Line Flexible Tape is a new industrial grade clear adhesive. This flexible tape can be used in a variety of industrial applications.

You can learn more about these new products at MightyLineTape.com

SOURCE Mighty Line Floor Tape - ShieldMark Inc