Mijenta Becomes the First Tequila to Receive B Corp Certification

DALLAS, Texas, August 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altos Planos Inc., producer of award-winning, additive-free and sustainable Mijenta Tequila, announced today that it has received B Corp certification from non-profit organization B Lab. The only tequila producer to receive the recognition to date, the company met or exceeded the B Impact Assessment criteria measuring an organization's social impact across categories including corporate governance, the environment, community, employees and customers.

"Community and sustainability lie at the heart of Mijenta's mission, and we are thrilled that with this certification, B Lab has affirmed the significant focus we've placed on implementing our core values," said Elise Som, Mijenta co-founder and Director of Sustainability. "Through innovation, close collaboration with local suppliers and partnerships with like-minded organizations, we have worked from the outset to create a positive, lasting impact. For us, sustainability is about leaving a better world for our children, and we are excited to do even more as we continue to grow."

Now established as a Public Benefit Corporation, Mijenta has been committed to acting responsibly since its launch in September 2020. From inception, Mijenta's operations, procurement practices, sourcing and packaging have been structured to be as environmentally responsible as possible while also delivering benefits to local communities. For instance:

All of Mijenta's products are carbon neutral. To date, the company has offset nearly 720,000 kilograms of CO 2 through its partnership with ClimatePartner. These actions have supported:

through its partnership with ClimatePartner. These actions have supported: Cloud forest protection and local community support in Chiapas, Mexico . The longest-lasting project of its kind worldwide, the initiative collaborates with rural communities in Chiapas on reforestation activities and sustainable forest management to enable climate change mitigation, promote social welfare by strengthening local capacities, and encourage the establishment of forest systems, agroforestry, and the sustainable management of community forest areas;

Forest protection and community support in Mataven, Columbia. The largest REDD+ Project in Colombia , the initiative protects more than 1.1 million hectares of tropical forests and works closely with local communities to provide education, healthcare, sanitation, food security, nutrition, and other social benefits; and

Clean wind energy with various social benefits for local communities in Northeast Brazil . The initiative focuses on the creation and operation of 14 wind power plants in the states of Piauí and Pernambuco, whose clean and renewable electricity is delivered to the Brazilian Interconnected System.

Labels and note cards created locally in Guadalajara from agave waste.

Blanco and Reposado boxes made from 100% post-consumer recycled paper and thoughtfully designed to require only a single strip of non-toxic glue and use no coating or varnish. Añejo box made from material certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

Sealing ring in the bottle cap made from biodegradable material.

The agave harvested for production never uses pesticides or herbicides. To help preserve strong agave for the future, Mijenta ensures that 10% of the plants are with quiote , which allows for greater genetic variation. In the future, its goal is to allow 20% of the agave to flower.

, which allows for greater genetic variation. In the future, its goal is to allow 20% of the agave to flower. Mijenta also works hand-in-hand with local businesses and communities, using exclusively Mexican partners to source packaging elements, and working with like-minded organizations to amplify its impact. This includes Whales of Guerrero , a non-profit that organizes community-driven conservation in the State of Guerrero, Mexico and The Ocean Foundation, to which Mijenta donated a portion of sales proceeds during Earth Month 2022 to help restore healthy coastal ecosystems and support underserved island and coastal communities.

"Our goal when we founded Mijenta was not just to craft a great tequila, but to build a great brand and a great company centered around a strong ethos," said Mike Dolan, co-founder and lead investor. "I'm incredibly proud of what our team has achieved in the two years since we launched, and I hope that this certification inspires other tequila producers to join us in putting social benefit front and center in their business."

The company's B Corp certification builds on Mijenta's recent additive-free recognition from Tequila Matchmaker, which also employs rigorous criteria. Mijenta Tequila's Blanco expression produced at NOM 1412 was recognized as Confirmed Additive Free following an intensive evaluation process that includes review of certain production records, site inspection at the distillery and sampling at key stages of production, including comparison of a sample taken directly from the still with a retail bottle.

"More than ever, consumers want to know exactly what they're buying and drinking. That's why for us, the commitment to transparency reflected in the B Corp certification also applies to our production process and is something we view as a critical component of quality for premium tequila," said Juan Coronado, co-founder of Mijenta Tequila. "We are proud that our Blanco was recognized as Confirmed Additive Free and are excited for Tequila Matchmaker to observe the production process for our other expressions in the future."

ABOUT ALTOS PLANOS

Altos Planos launched its first spirits brand, Mijenta Tequila, in September 2020, with a second expected to be announced by early 2023.

ABOUT MIJENTA

Mijenta is an artisanal, sustainable, additive-free tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, offering a unique super premium proposition. The award-winning spirit was created by a passionate collective who believes in doing well by doing right, and is crafted by Mexico-based Maestra Tequilera Ana Maria Romero. Inspired by legends, Mijenta celebrates the best of the land, culture and people of Mexico, exclusively using fully mature, certified Blue Weber Agave from the highlands of Jalisco, a region renowned for its rich red soils and microclimate. Mijenta launched in September 2020 with its first expression, Blanco, followed by Reposado in December 2020 and Añejo in May 2022. Mijenta is available online at shopmijenta.com and siptequila.com and at fine retailers in selected states.

ABOUT B LAB

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our community includes 380,000 workers in over 4,500 B Corps across 79 countries and 153 industries, and more than 150,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. To learn more, visit www.bcorporation.net.

