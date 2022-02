Mikaela Shiffrin says she is ready for 'fun' Olympic super-G

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is ready to have some "fun" when she returns to Olympic action in the super-G.Shiffrin posted on Twitter early Friday morning that she is grateful "to have the opportunity to refocus on a new race, in the sport that I love so much."The two-time Olympic gold medalist's third race of the Beijing Games was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Friday in China. Shiffrin is off to a rough start so far at the 2022 Olympics. The 26-year-old American went off-course about 10 seconds into the giant slalom on Monday and after about half as much time in the slalom on Wednesday."I've had a lot of support over the last 48 hours," Shiffrin wrote Friday, "and I have to thank everyone for that."She won the slalom at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the giant slalom at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.Shiffrin never has entered an Olympic super-G before but did win that race at the 2019 world championships.___More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports