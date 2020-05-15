Mike Hopkins, SVP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, to Speak at UCLA Anderson 2020 Commencement

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLA Anderson School of Management announced that this year's graduating classes of MBA and Ph.D. students will be addressed by Mike Hopkins ('01), senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. The commencement ceremony, which will be held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, will take place on Friday, June 12, at 4:00 p.m PT.

Hopkins, who joined Amazon in February 2020, oversees all aspects of Amazon's video entertainment businesses. He reports directly to Jeff Bezos, Amazon chairman and CEO.

Hopkins has a 25-year track record of innovative leadership in the entertainment industry. Prior to joining Amazon, he served as chairman of Sony Pictures Television, where he oversaw all television production, distribution and marketing operations globally for the studio, as well as Sony Pictures Entertainment's media networks business.

Before that, he was CEO of Hulu, where he led the company in nearly quintupling its market valuation, growing its audience to more than 47 million total unique users and building its premium Hulu Originals programming slate.

Before joining Hulu, Hopkins was a longtime executive at Fox Networks, most recently serving as president of distribution. In that role, he oversaw the distribution strategy, sales and marketing for the company's 45 U.S. channels, as well as on-demand and digital extensions.

"We are honored to announce Mike Hopkins as our 2020 commencement speaker," said UCLA Anderson Dean Antonio Bernardo. "Mike is an innovative, highly respected executive now leading video entertainment for one of the world's most dynamic companies -- we know how much our graduates will enjoy hearing from him."

Hopkins has served on the Paley Center for Media's Los Angeles board of governors and the boards of Hulu, Fox, the National Geographic Channel and the Big Ten Network. He is also a longtime member of UCLA Anderson's Board of Advisors. He holds a bachelor's degree from California State University, Long Beach, and he earned his MBA from UCLA Anderson.

