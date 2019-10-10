Mike Huffaker Joins Planet DDS as Vice President of Sales

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mike Huffaker has joined the Planet DDS team as the Vice President of Sales to help meet the growing demand for the company's flagship enterprise software, Denticon.

Huffaker has extensive experience building and managing sales organizations. Prior to joining Planet DDS, he led the sales effort at TRAY, a cloud-based point-of-sale technology company where he developed and implemented the go-to-market strategy. He also served as Director of Sales for Revel Systems.

"Planet DDS is poised to continue the rapid growth it enjoys on the strength of its enterprise-grade cloud-based practice management software. I'm excited to join the team at this crucial inflection point in the dental market," noted Huffaker.

A rapidly growing number of practices and dental groups are recognizing the need for a robust cloud-based practice management solution to help support their growth.

According to Eric Giesecke, Planet DDS CEO, "the shift to the cloud is accelerating in dental, and we're in a unique position to expand our footprint with the only fully-baked enterprise cloud solution on the market. Having Mike on board to spearhead our ever-expanding sales team will make a huge difference. We're thrilled to welcome him to the company."

Planet DDS' Denticon cloud-based practice management software is the only proven, time-tested software offering that was built from the ground up for multi-location groups in the cloud. Denticon has the largest footprint among emerging and established dental groups of any cloud software provider, allowing clients to break free from the constraints of desktop software with a comprehensive solution that includes the tools needed to standardize, centralize, and grow. All while reducing IT cost and enhancing security. Learn more about Denticon at http://www.planetdds.com.

SOURCE Planet DDS