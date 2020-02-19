Mike Orr Appointed CEO of Grapevine6; Wayne Gomes Appointed Chief Innovation Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grapevine6, a patented social and digital sales engagement platform, announces the appointment of co-founder Mike Orr as the Chief Executive Officer, effective February 19, 2020.

Prior to this role, Mike held the position of Grapevine6's Chief Operations Officer, primarily responsible for overseeing product, customer success and professional services as well as finance and admin operations. In his role, Mike has continuously shown true thought leadership in the use of AI for digital sales enablement. Because of his passion for the sales and advisor experience, he frequently provides expert commentary in industry publications and speaks at conferences such as InVest, Salesforce World Tour - Toronto, Vestigo Ventures, Fiserv Forum, and NetFinance Interactive.

"It's an exciting time for Grapevine6! We are expanding at a great pace, growing the team, landing new customers and doubling down on innovation. We are fully in transition from start-up to scale-up," said Mike Orr, commenting on his appointment. "What gets me up in the morning is the opportunity to work with the most forward-thinking clients and the remarkable team we've been fortunate to assemble at Grapevine6. I'm looking forward to working with this group to take Grapevine6 to the next level."

Prior to co-founding Grapevine6 team, Mike spent several years in management consulting working with some of Canada's marquee brands. He led a strategic think tank and project management team at Cundari – on projects that won global awards and recognition including the prestigious Cannes Lions and Fast Company's "Innovation by Design." Mike earned his MBA in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from the University of Toronto, and a Bachelor's degree in Engineering from the University of Waterloo.

Wayne Gomes Named Chief Innovation Officer

Wayne Gomes, another Grapevine6 co-founder, has moved to the Chief Innovation Officer position to push company's innovative strategies for content engagement across the customer experience. In this role, he will continue building on the foundation of the company's disruptive, successful product in sales and advisor enablement. Having led development for Grapevine6's key client relationships, Wayne is considered a trusted advisor and is able to partner with clients to bring innovation to market. Wayne has been involved in sales for over 20 years, and is an expert in building trusted relationships, having lived the problems he is now working to solve for relationship managers and salespeople.

Under Wayne's leadership, Grapevine6 counts the largest wealth management firms and technology companies as clients. Also under his direction, Forrester named Grapevine6 a leader in the social selling space, citing them in The Forrester New Wave™: Sales Social Engagement Tools, Q2 2019 report. Download here.

Prior to co-founding Grapevine6, Wayne founded the Rich Internet Group, where he was CTO and Managing Director. Wayne then led Cundari's Digital Practice as CTO to become the sixth most awarded digital agency in the world. Wayne holds the Hons. Bachelor of Applied Sciences degree from the University of Waterloo.

Additionally, Avi Pollock, President of Grapevine6, takes on direct responsibility for customer success and professional services to scale those organizations to make our clients successful. See press release for additional information on Avi's appointment.

About Grapevine6:

Grapevine6 is a patented social and digital sales engagement platform that accelerates sales and marketing efforts. Launched in 2013, Grapevine6 uses artificial intelligence to provide the content that moves sales opportunities through the pipeline in a more efficient and effective way. Grapevine6 solves the content challenges faced in deploying employee advocacy, content marketing and social selling, and works with existing sales and marketing investments to increase ROI. Headquartered in Toronto and led by an award-winning team of engineers, Grapevine6 is now powering the global social selling program at some of the largest technology and financial services companies in the world. For more information, visit Grapevine6.com.

SOURCE Grapevine6