MikeWorldWide Establishes New Parental Leave, Mental Health and PTO Benefits

MikeWorldWide (MWW), a leading independent and integrated public relations agency announced the introduction of new benefits under its #MWWLife suite of offerings to enhance employee experience and support the changing needs of the workforce.

Effective immediately, MWW's parental leave policy includes 12 weeks paid leave for both birthing and non-birthing parents, in support of all families. The move was inspired by an expectant parent in a same-sex marriage who inquired about the agency leave policy. This discussion inspired the agency's leadership to evolve MWW's approach to address the inequity of traditional leave policies. MWW was one of the first public relations firms to create and adopt industry-leading partner benefits, in addition to this latest expansion to the parental leave policy.

"At MikeWorldWide, we listen to the feedback by employees about what they need to be successful to balance their work and personal life, and as an independent firm we are able to move quickly to enact changes," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "Employees that feel heard and supported by an inclusive work environment do great work and positively contribute to our culture that prioritizes equity, inclusion and wellness. Employees that join our firm instantly understand our values based on our commitment to care for employees and create the best work environment for their growth."

In addition to more inclusive family leave, MWW is prioritizing mental health with new benefit offerings. A new pre-PTO initiative will give newly hired employees one week of paid time off before their official start at MWW, to support new employee transitions. The agency is also now offering on-demand access to leading mental health service provider Talkspace for employees and their families. MWW's best-in-class benefits also offer health, dental and vision care coverage for domestic partners, unlimited PTO, agency-wide mental health days, health and wellness stipends, and anniversary experiences every five years.

"We're excited to offer something unique in an extremely competitive market that demonstrates MWW's people-first culture to new hires," said Gina Cherwin, chief people officer at MWW. "Having time to relax and reset before starting a new position is allowing talent to bring their best selves to a new role instead of carrying the burnout from a previous position."

MWW supports new hybrid work models that allow employees to work from locations that support productivity for our clients. It represents leading brands across corporate reputation, consumer and technology sectors and is always looking for great talent to join the firm.

