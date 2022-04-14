MikeWorldWide Integrated Public Relations Agency Expands US Technology Practice with New Denver Office and Hire of Senior Vice President Krista Crouch

Crouch Brings Two Decades of Experience at the Intersection of Technology and Storytelling to MWW Leadership Team

DENVER, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, one of the world's top independent public relations firms, today announced the appointment of Krista Crouch as Senior Vice President within the agency's technology practice. Crouch joins a global tech team with a role focused on building the US team's presence in the Denver market alongside Denver MD Maria Brown. She will also partner with MWW's London-based counterparts for globally integrated client experiences.

Before MWW, Crouch served as Vice President for Novitas Communications, a Denver-based public relations agency, overseeing clients and teams in the tech and policy sectors. Crouch is dedicated to growing and mentoring teams and has spent her 20-year career guest lecturing at colleges to ensure students enter the career field prepared. Her tech expertise reflects 20 years' experience counseling brands in the B2B, B2C, B2B2C, and B2G sectors and a vested interest in fintech.

"MWW's global technology practice has recently reinvented itself and experienced tremendous growth outpacing the team we have to do the work," said Michael W. Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "Krista's leadership in scaling agencies and employee mentoring will benefit our newly relaunched tech team. Her integrated expertise in data storytelling will advance our client's narratives and brand reputations."

Krista will support current clients in creating and messaging stories and will play an integral role in C-suite thought leadership and new business pitches on behalf of the agency.

"MWW is a household name in public relations, always known for client delivery and satisfaction. I'm excited to bring my expertise and similar reputation to MWW at this momentous time as we further MWW's footprint in tech," said Crouch.

MWW recently opened its Denver office location at 1860 Blake St., downtown Denver. "Many of our employees are yearning for the opportunity to go into a physical office," said Kempner. "With the office in Denver, we will be able to attract and retain the top-talent Denver has to offer and provide a space where teams and clients can collaborate."

