MikeWorldWide Launches Digital Acceleration Fellowship Giving Prospective Employees the Opportunity Learn All Aspects of Digital Marketing

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), a leading independent public relations agency, today opened applications for its Digital Acceleration program, inviting entry-level candidates to join a paid, 12-week, 360-degree digital immersion experience. The training course will prepare young professionals to jumpstart a career in public relations with a mix of bootcamp-style intense learning, online learning and mentorship, and hands-on client experience. The application to participate is open to current students and recent graduates on the agency's website until 11:59 pm ET on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Ten participants will be selected for the 12-week engagement with MWW that will kick off in March. Over the 12 weeks, participants will learn integrated thinking and the tole of digital in public relations with one-to-two-week rotations through social strategy, paid media, search marketing, and research and insights practice groups. Candidates will work together in week 12 to apply learnings to developing an integrated program which they will present to MWW leadership.

"At MWW, we are committed to offering innovative digital training and development for employees to build skills, diversify their thinking and identify their passions and strengths through a hybrid of online and hands-on client work," said Tara Naughton, chief marketing and business development officer at MikeWorldWide. "This program enables people interested in digital to experience different disciplines of marketing and contribute to the best integrated storytelling for our client partners. Our most successful PR programs are driven by integrated thinking and MWW's investment in developing these skillsets in junior talent will strengthen our client programming, as well as prepare participants for a successful agency career."

Applications can be submitted here before February 11th.

About MikeWorldWide

Thirty-five years young, MWW is among the world's leading independent, full-service PR agencies with talent hubs across the US and the UK. It prioritizes CorpSumerTM insights, cultural currency, and earned-worthy impact to create integrated programs that turn brands' reasons to believe into audiences' reasons to care. Because more than ever, Caring Counts.

MWW combines corporate reputation, consumer marketing, crisis & issues management, and public affairs expertise with dedicated strategy, analytics, DE&I, digital, and creative and content teams.

To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit https://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mikeworldwide-launches-digital-acceleration-fellowship-giving-prospective-employees-the-opportunity-learn-all-aspects-of-digital-marketing-301473065.html

SOURCE MikeWorldWide