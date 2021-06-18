MikeWorldWide Wins Five Golden Trumpet Awards And The Top Creativity Honor For Pandemic Communications Programs

CHICAGO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), one of the leading independent public relations agencies, was honored with clients OMRON Healthcare and hoopla digital by the Publicity Club of Chicago and the industry judges of the Golden Trumpet Awards for outstanding, innovative and creative communications during the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual event on June 17th celebrated distinguished achievement in the planning, creativity and execution of public relations and communications initiatives throughout the Midwest. The longstanding MWW clients are both led out of the agency's Chicago office.

OMRON Healthcare and MWW won the Golden Trumpet for COVID-19 Response with honors for its emphasis on health education. OMRON's program raised awareness of hypertension as an underlying health condition during the pandemic and encouraged regular blood pressure monitoring and active condition management. MWW and OMRON employed national media relations and influencer marketing and worked to reach under-resourced communities affected by health disparities.

hoopla digital's program to address the sudden remote learning shift when schools were closed across the country received Golden Trumpets in Content Marketing and COVID-19 Response. The category-creating service partners with public libraries to provide online and mobile access to more than 800,000 movies, television shows, music, eBooks, audiobooks and comics. hoopla digital is home to the largest and most diverse collection of STEAM content for public libraries. The MWW-designed campaign utilized an advanced national media strategy and mobilized educators and homeschoolers to provide tips, guidance and lesson plans to students and families taking classes from home.

hoopla digital and MWW were also recognized by the judges in the specialty awards. The program was a Platinum Award nominee for best public relations campaign of the year and winner of the Elynore D. Meserow Creativity award, given for exceptional creativity in public relations.

"The pandemic presented a range of challenges for people, schools and businesses and these programs made a difference. We are honored to work with clients like OMRON and hoopla digital who dedicated their expertise and resources to help at a time when that support was so needed. These programs are exemplary models of our Caring Counts philosophy," said MikeWorldWide founder and CEO Michael W. Kempner.

The COVID-19 Response honors are a category newly created this year to recognize outstanding communications during the pandemic.

MWW is among the world's leading independent, full-service PR agencies with talent hubs across the US and the UK.

MWW combines corporate reputation, consumer marketing, crisis & issues management, and public affairs expertise with dedicated strategy, analytics, DE&I, digital, and creative and content teams.

To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit http://www.mww.com

