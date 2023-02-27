Aktia Bank Plc

Insider information

27 February 2023 at 8.30 a.m.

Mikko Ayub leaves his position as President and CEO of Aktia

The Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc and President and CEO Mikko Ayub have decided by mutual agreement that Ayub will leave his position in the company with immediate effect. Ayub has served as President and CEO of Aktia since October 2018. The process of selecting a new CEO has begun.

Juha Hammarén, Deputy to the CEO and Executive Vice President, has been appointed interim CEO. He has been a member of Aktia's Executive Committee since 2014 and served as Chairman of the Board of Aktia Life Insurance Ltd since 2018. In addition to the life insurance business, Hammarén has also been responsible for, inter alia, Aktia's operative business and credit risk management. Prior to his career in Aktia, Hammarén held many leadership positions in Sampo Bank and Danske Bank, most recently as CEO of Danske Finance Ltd.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and all Aktia employees, I want to thank Mikko for his valuable contribution to the development of Aktia over the past four years. During his term of office Aktia has undergone a major strategic shift in an ever-changing operating environment, and grown into a wealth manager bank, which has formed a solid foundation for the future of the company. The determined work to implement Aktia’s growth strategy and improve business profitability continues. I wish Mikko all the best for the future,” says Lasse Svens, Chairman of the Board of Aktia.

Aktia Bank Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Lasse Svens, Chairman of the Board

Tel. +358 50 056 2945

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications

Tel. +358 50 305 3475, lotta.borgstrom(at)aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa, and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds also internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 31 December 2022 amounted to EUR 13.5 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.4 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com



