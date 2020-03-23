Miklos Toth, M.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miklos Toth, M.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor for his outstanding contributions to the field of Medicine and the successes he has accrued as Founder and Director of the Nonprofit Millennium Health Foundation and as a volunteer Attending Physician at Lenox Hill Hospital.

Established by Dr. Toth and his wife Elena, Millennium Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that established the Toth Health Clinic in Uganda, north east of Kampala. Open the first Saturday of every month, the clinic has onsite screening at neighboring parishes and multiple projects that benefit locals. The clinic's first income producing project was in July of 2012; a women's clothing shop called Elena's Boutique.

Located in the Upper East Side, Lenox Hill Hospital was nationally recognized in six specialties by U.S. News & World Reports in 2019-20. The Hospital is one of the best medical centers in the state of New York. Dr. Toth serves in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Backed by thirty-five years of professional excellence, Dr. Toth has leveraged himself as a consummate physician. His areas of expertise include 3-D Doppler ultrasound and infectious diseases in obstetrics and gynecology, in addition to general OB/GYN.

An academic scholar, Dr. Toth earned his M.D. in Hungary in 1959. After moving to the United States, he was a resident at Cornell University. He became board certified in 1983.

A respected voice in the medical field, Dr. Toth is a member of the American Medical Association, the New York Academy of Medicine, International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology, and of the National Ethnic Coalition. By invitation, he is a life member of the Royal Medical Society of England.

Developing new ways of thinking about the role of an infection in pregnancy complications is one of Dr. Toth's many career highlights. Currently he is planning a large study to examine the role of silent pelvic infections in adverse reproductive outcome. He is also proud of using new, sophisticated approaches to ovarian cancer screening. An acclaimed physician, he has shared his breadth of expertise in six book chapters and sixteen articles. On account of his dedication, he was awarded the Ellis Island Congressional Medal of Honor. For his benevolence in Hungary, he was given the Order of Merit of the Officers Cross.

Outside of work, Dr. Toth enjoys reading, boating, kite- boarding and flying planes. He is a flight instructor. A noted humanitarian, he and his wife Elena support Friends and Families for Cystic Fibrosis care.

Dr. Toth dedicates this esteemed recognition to his wife Elena, the source of his inspiration. He feels honored to work alongside her in their efforts to care for thousands of patients in the poorest regions of Uganda. He looks forward to continuing his efforts to "empower the local population by putting down the foundations of an ownership society."

For more information, please visit http://www.millenniumhealthfoundation.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miklos-toth-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301028321.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who