|
29.03.2023 07:00:50
Mikron Group sells its non-operational property in Nidau
|
Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:
Brief profile of the Mikron Group
Download ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:
Contact
Except for the historical information contained herein, the statements in this ad hoc announcement are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
Mikron® is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Biel (Switzerland).
Mikron Holding AG | Mühlebrücke 2 | 2502 Biel | Schweiz | T+41 32 321 72 00 | F +41 32 321 72 01 | www.mikron.com
End of Inside Information
1594977 29-March-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)mehr Nachrichten
|
29.03.23
|Mikron Gruppe verkauft ihre nicht betrieblich genutzte Liegenschaft in Nidau (EQS Group)
|
29.03.23
|Mikron Group sells its non-operational property in Nidau (EQS Group)
|
10.03.23
|Mikron Group posts strong results in both business segments (EQS Group)
|
10.03.23
|Mikron Gruppe erzielt starke Ergebnisse in beiden Geschäftssegmenten (EQS Group)
|
25.01.23
|Mikron reports sales increase and high order backlog (EQS Group)
|
25.01.23
|Mikron mit Umsatzsteigerung und hohem Auftragsbestand (EQS Group)
|
20.07.22
|The Mikron Group reports a further improvement in profitability (EQS Group)
|
20.07.22
|Mikron Gruppe mit erneuter Profitabilitätsverbesserung (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)
|11,90
|0,85%