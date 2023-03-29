Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
29.03.2023 07:00:50

Mikron Group sells its non-operational property in Nidau

Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Mikron Group sells its non-operational property in Nidau

29-March-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:

Brief profile of the Mikron Group 
The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets highly precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, automotive, and general engineering industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, Germany, Singapore, China and Lithuania. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,400. 

Download ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:
www.mikron.com/news
 

Contact
Mikron Switzerland AG, Dr. Javier Perez Freije, CFO Mikron Group
Phone +41 91 610 62 09, ir.mma@mikron.com


Investor Relations Calendar
26 April 2023, 03.30 p.m.      Annual General Meeting 2023
20 July 2023, 07.00 a.m.       Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, semi-annual results 2023

 

Except for the historical information contained herein, the statements in this ad hoc announcement are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Mikron® is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Biel (Switzerland).
 

Mikron Holding AG | Mühlebrücke 2 | 2502 Biel | Schweiz | T+41 32 321 72 00 | F +41 32 321 72 01 | www.mikron.com

End of Inside Information

1594977  29-March-2023 CET/CEST

