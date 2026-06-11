Mikron hosts the H1 2026 results media and analysts webcast on July 17, 2026

Dear investor,

Mikron will report its half-year 2026 results on July 17, 2026, by issuing a media release at 07:00 am CEST and publishing its half-year report 2026 at Financial Reports | Mikron Group

Investors, analysts, and media representatives are invited to participate in a webcast presentation of the results.

During the call, management will discuss the Group’s financial performance and key business developments for the first half of the year, followed by a Q&A session.

Date: July 17, 2026

Time: 10:00am (CEST)

Webcast / Dial-in details: Mikron half year 2026 results webcast

Presenters:

Marc Desrayaud, CEO Mikron

Philippe Wirth, CFO Mikron

Best regards

Philippe Wirth

CFO