Mikron Aktie

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WKN: 879404 / ISIN: CH0003390066

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11.06.2026 07:00:14

Mikron hosts the H1 2026 results media and analysts webcast on July 17, 2026

Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Results
Mikron hosts the H1 2026 results media and analysts webcast on July 17, 2026

11.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Dear investor,

Mikron will report its half-year 2026 results on July 17, 2026, by issuing a media release at 07:00 am CEST and publishing its half-year report 2026 at Financial Reports | Mikron Group

Investors, analysts, and media representatives are invited to participate in a webcast presentation of the results.

During the call, management will discuss the Group’s financial performance and key business developments for the first half of the year, followed by a Q&A session.

Date: July 17, 2026
Time: 10:00am (CEST)
Webcast / Dial-in details: Mikron half year 2026 results webcast

Presenters:
Marc Desrayaud, CEO Mikron
Philippe Wirth, CFO Mikron 

Best regards
Philippe Wirth
CFO

Brief profile of the Mikron Group
The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets very precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, automotive, and general engineering industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, Germany, Singapore, China, Lithuania, and Italy. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,570.

 
Contact
Mikron Switzerland AG, Philippe Wirth, CFO Mikron Group
Phone +41 91 610 62 09, investors@mikron.com
 
Investor Relations Calendar
July 17, 2026,   7:00 am      Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, half-year results 2026
July 17, 2026, 10:00 am      Media and analyst webcast, half-year results 2026
 
Mikron® is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Boudry (Switzerland).

Mikron Holding AG | Route du Vignoble 17 | 2017 Boudry | Schweiz | T+41 32 321 72 00 | F +41 32 321 72 01 | www.mikron.com

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End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

2343742  11.06.2026 CET/CEST

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