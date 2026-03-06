Mikron increases operating profit margin to 10.3%

Boudry, March 6, 2026, 7.00 a.m. – Mikron (SIX: MIKN) generated net sales of CHF 381.9 million in the financial year 2025, an increase of 2.1% compared with the prior year. At constant exchange rates, net sales grew 4.1%. Operating profit amounted to CHF 39.5 million compared with CHF 31.9 million in 2024. The operating profit margin was 10.3% versus 8.5% in the prior year.

2025 was a year that tested the resilience and reaffirmed the strength of Mikron’s strategic direction. Across the Group, order intake declined compared to the previous year, reflecting more cautious investment behavior in several industries and regions. Nevertheless, Mikron delivered stable operational performance, advanced key strategic initiatives, and maintained a solid financial position. With an operating profit margin of 10.3%, the Group exceeded its profitability target and achieved net sales of CHF 381.9 million, demonstrating both operational discipline and strong value delivery to its customers. Mikron’s business model continues to prove robust and well-positioned for the future.

Order intake and order backlog

Mikron’s order intake for 2025 was CHF 332.7 million, 14.4% below the prior year’s result. Automation contributed CHF 232.2 million, a decrease of 12.4%. Order intake in the United States fell short of expectations, mainly due to extended customer decision processes and project postponements in the pharma and medtech sectors. Machining Solutions ended the year with an order intake of CHF 100.7 million, a decrease of 18.6%. The decline was most pronounced in Europe, where industrial investment remained very subdued. Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and U.S. tariffs on certain goods added further pressure and delayed customer investment decisions.

Net sales

Mikron’s net sales amounted to CHF 381.9 million, an increase of 2.1% compared with the prior year. The strengthening of the Swiss Franc reduced net sales by 2.0% compared with the prior year. The pharmaceutical and medtech industries accounted for 66% of net sales (2024: 61%), up 11.0% on the prior year. These industries are also the main drivers of Mikron’s growth.

Net sales for Automation amounted to CHF 250.1 million, an increase of 7.2% compared with the prior year. 97% of net sales came from the pharma and medtech industries (2024: 94%). Automation experienced continued strong growth of 13.2% in Europe partially offset by declines in North America of 29.0% and Asia of 21.1%.

Net sales for Machining Solutions decreased by 6.2% to CHF 132.0 million. While North America grew by 21.6%, Europe and Asia declined by 12.7% and 9.8%, respectively. In response, Machining Solutions will execute a cost reduction plan and a footprint expansion to enhance efficiency and competitiveness. At the same time, the segment continued to make technical progress, particularly in high-precision machining platforms and digital service offerings, allowing Mikron to answer changing industry requirement, in the future.

Profitability

Mikron’s operating profit in 2025 amounted to CHF 39.5 million or 10.3% of net sales, compared to CHF 31.9 million or 8.5% of net sales in the prior year. The main reason for the increase in operating profit is the increase in Automation sales in Europe and the rightsizing of the U.S. operation.

Distribution to shareholders

At the Annual General Meeting on April 15, 2026, the Board of Directors of Mikron will propose a distribution to the shareholders of CHF 0.60 per share (prior year: CHF 0.50).

Outlook

Towards the end of 2025, Mikron experienced a reduction in order intake in both business segments. While the Group believes the reduction in Automation is temporary, Machining Solutions is being impacted by a persistent general weakening of the market and it is difficult to predict a turn around. As a result, Mikron forecasts net sales in the range of CHF 340–380 million with an operating profit margin of 7–10% in 2026.