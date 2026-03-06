Mikron increases operating profit margin to 10.3%

Mikron Aktie
Boudry, March 6, 2026, 7.00 a.m. – Mikron (SIX: MIKN) generated net sales of CHF 381.9 million in the financial year 2025, an increase of 2.1% compared with the prior year. At constant exchange rates, net sales grew 4.1%. Operating profit amounted to CHF 39.5 million compared with CHF 31.9 million in 2024. The operating profit margin was 10.3% versus 8.5% in the prior year.
2025 was a year that tested the resilience and reaffirmed the strength of Mikron’s strategic direction. Across the Group, order intake declined compared to the previous year, reflecting more cautious investment behavior in several industries and regions. Nevertheless, Mikron delivered stable operational performance, advanced key strategic initiatives, and maintained a solid financial position. With an operating profit margin of 10.3%, the Group exceeded its profitability target and achieved net sales of CHF 381.9 million, demonstrating both operational discipline and strong value delivery to its customers. Mikron’s business model continues to prove robust and well-positioned for the future.
Order intake and order backlog
Net sales
Net sales for Automation amounted to CHF 250.1 million, an increase of 7.2% compared with the prior year. 97% of net sales came from the pharma and medtech industries (2024: 94%). Automation experienced continued strong growth of 13.2% in Europe partially offset by declines in North America of 29.0% and Asia of 21.1%.
Net sales for Machining Solutions decreased by 6.2% to CHF 132.0 million. While North America grew by 21.6%, Europe and Asia declined by 12.7% and 9.8%, respectively. In response, Machining Solutions will execute a cost reduction plan and a footprint expansion to enhance efficiency and competitiveness. At the same time, the segment continued to make technical progress, particularly in high-precision machining platforms and digital service offerings, allowing Mikron to answer changing industry requirement, in the future.
Profitability
Distribution to shareholders
Outlook
Brief profile of the Mikron Group
The Mikron Group develops, produces, and markets very precise, productive, and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems, and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, automotive, and general engineering industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, Germany, Singapore, China, Lithuania, and Italy. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,570.
