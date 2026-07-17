Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Mikron reports net sales of CHF 180.5 million for the first half of 2026



17-Jul-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:



Half-Year Report 2026 Boudry, July 17, 2026, 7.00 a.m. – Mikron (SIX: MIKN) today reports unaudited financial results in the range of the guidance for the year. Net sales of CHF 180.5 million for the first half of 2026 decreased by 5.9% compared with CHF 191.9 million in the same period of the prior year. At constant exchange rates, net sales declined by 3.5%. Operating profit amounted to CHF 16.1 million compared with CHF 21.6 million in the prior-year period. The operating profit margin was 8.9% (first half of 2025: 11.3%). Order intake

At CHF 134.5 million, the Mikron Group’s order intake for the first half of 2026 was below the first half of 2025 (CHF 220.7 million) but improved compared with the second half of the previous year (CHF 112.0 million). The Group expects this positive trend to continue in the second half of 2026.



Net sales

Net sales amounted to CHF 180.5 million in the first half of 2026 compared with CHF 191.9 million in the prior-year period, representing a decrease of 5.9%. At constant exchange rates, net sales decreased by 3.5%. Net sales in the Automation division were 8.0% below a very strong prior-year period. The Machining division, which continued to operate in a persistently challenging market environment, particularly in Europe, was 13.4% below the prior-year level. In contrast, the Tool division achieved solid sales growth of 12.6% with contributions from all the regions.



Profitability

Mikron’s operating profit amounted to CHF 16.1 million, corresponding to 8.9% of net sales, compared with CHF 21.6 million or 11.3% in the prior-year period. The reduction in profitability was primarily driven by lower sales in the Automation division. Net profit for the first half of 2026 amounted to CHF 13.8 million, compared with CHF 18.3 million in the prior-year period.



Global Footprint

During the first half of 2026, Mikron further strengthened its global footprint: A new Mikron Tool facility in the U.S. is scheduled to start operations in the third quarter of 2026, while a new legal entity for the Automation and Machining divisions was incorporated in India. These investments enhance the Group’s proximity to key markets and are expected to support future sales growth in both regions.



Outlook

The Group confirms its full-year 2026 guidance and expects net sales of CHF 340–380 million and an operating profit margin of 7–10%.



Key figures for the Mikron Group

From the first half of 2026 onwards, the Mikron Group reports its order intake, order backlog, and net sales by its three divisions.

1.1.–30.6.26 1.1.–30.6.25 +/- CHF million Order intake 1) 134.5 220.7 -39.1% - Automation 77.6 168.8 -54.0% - Machining 23.1 23.3 -0.9% - Tool 34.0 28.9 17.6% Net sales 180.5 191.9 -5.9% - Automation 115.6 125.7 -8.0% - Machining 32.1 37.1 -13.4% - Tool 33.0 29.3 12.6% Order backlog 1) 2) 232.3 351.9 -34.0% - Automation 175.9 274.0 -35.8% - Machining 49.1 73.2 -32.9% - Tool 7.4 4.9 51.0% Operating profit as % of net sales 16.1 8.9% 21.6 11.3% -25.5% Net profit 13.8 18.3 -24.2% Free cash flow 1) 9.9 -7.2 n.a. Balance Sheet 30.6.2026 31.12.2025 Total assets 374.1 379.1 -1.3% Shareholders’ equity 241.7 236.6 2.1% Equity ratio 1) 64.6% 62.4% 2.2% pts. 1) Alternative performance measure, see 2026 Half-Year Report, page 11, or www.mikron.com/apm 2) End of period

Brief profile of the Mikron Group

The Mikron Group develops, produces, and markets highly precise, productive, and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems, and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, automotive, and general engineering industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The three divisions Mikron Automation, Mikron Machining, and Mikron Tool are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, Germany, Singapore, China, Lithuania, and Italy. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,530.



Publication of half-year results for 2026

The half-year results are published at the same time as this ad hoc announcement in the form of the 2026 Half-Year Report: www.mikron.com/financial-reports



Media and Analyst Conference

The results will be discussed at a joint media and analyst webcast on July 17, 2026, at 10.00 a.m. CEST: Mikron half year 2026 results webcast



Download ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:

Ad hoc announcement Contact

Mikron Switzerland AG, Philippe Wirth, CFO Mikron Group

Phone +41 91 610 62 09,

Investor Relations Calendar July 17, 2026, 10.00 a.m. Media and analyst web cast H1 2026 January 22, 2027, 7.00 a.m. Publication preliminary closing figures 2026 March 5, 2027, 7.00 a.m. Publication 2026 Annual Report April 15, 2027, 3.00 p.m. Annual General Meeting 2027 July 16, 2027, 7.00 a.m. Publication half-year results 2027

Except for the historical information contained herein, the statements in this ad hoc announcement are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.



Mikron® is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Boudry (Switzerland). Mikron Switzerland AG, Philippe Wirth, CFO Mikron GroupPhone +41 91 610 62 09, investors@mikron.com Except for the historical information contained herein, the statements in this ad hoc announcement are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.Mikron® is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Boudry (Switzerland).

End of Inside Information