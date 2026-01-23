Mikron Aktie
WKN: 879404 / ISIN: CH0003390066
|
23.01.2026 07:00:16
Mikron reports net sales of CHF 381.9 million for 2025
|
Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:
Mikron Group’s preliminary closing figures for 2025
Boudry, January 23, 2026, 7.00 a.m. – Mikron (SIX: MIKN) today reports preliminary and unaudited net sales of CHF 381.9 million for 2025, representing an increase of 2.1% compared with the prior year. At constant exchange rates, sales grew by 4.1% compared with the prior year. The Automation business segment showed solid growth, while Machining Solutions declined amid a weak economic environment.
Net sales
Mikron’s net sales amounted to CHF 381.9 million, up 2.1% compared with the prior year. The strengthening of the Swiss Franc reduced sales by 2.0% compared with the prior year. Automation contributed CHF 250.1 million, an increase of 7.2% with a strong growth in Europe, partially offset by a further decline in North America. Net sales of Machining Solutions decreased by 6.2% to CHF 132.0 million. Europe declined, while North America experienced solid growth.
Financial outlook
For the 2025 financial year, Mikron expects an operating profit margin of around 10.4% (prior year: 8.5%).
Order intake and order backlog
Mikron’s order intake for 2025 amounted to CHF 332.7 million, a decrease of 14.4% compared with a strong prior year. The decline reflects the continued general weakening of the market in Europe across both business segments, as customers delay their investment decisions.
As a result, Mikron enters 2026 with an order backlog of CHF 276.1 million, representing a decrease of 14.8% compared with the prior year.
Mikron will announce the Group’s detailed financial results for 2025 on March 6, 2026.
Preliminary order and sales numbers of the Mikron Group
1) Alternative performancemeasures, see Annual Report 2024, pages 138 to 140, or www.mikron.com/apm
2) End of period
Brief profile of the Mikron Group
The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets very precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, automotive, and general engineering industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, Germany, Singapore, China, Lithuania, and Italy. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,570.
Download ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:
Contact
Mikron Switzerland AG, Philippe Wirth, CFO Mikron Group
Phone +41 91 610 62 09, investors@mikron.com
Investor Relations Calendar
March 6, 2026, 7.00 a.m. Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, publication of the 2025 Annual Report
March 6, 2026, 10.00 a.m. Media and analysts conference
April 15, 2026, 3.00 p.m. Annual General Meeting 2026
July 17, 2026, 7.00 a.m. Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, semiannual results 2026
Except for the historical information contained herein, the statements in this ad hoc announcement are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
Mikron® is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Boudry (Switzerland).
End of Inside Information
2264882 23-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)
|
23.01.26
|SIX-Handel SPI fällt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.26
|SPI aktuell: SPI fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Zürich: SPI verliert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.26
|SPI-Titel Mikron-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Mikron von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.26
|Mikron reports net sales of CHF 381.9 million for 2025 (EQS Group)
|
23.01.26
|Mikron gibt für 2025 einen Nettoumsatz von CHF 381.9 Mio. bekannt (EQS Group)
|
16.01.26