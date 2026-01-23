Mikron reports net sales of CHF 381.9 million for 2025

Net sales

Mikron’s net sales amounted to CHF 381.9 million, up 2.1% compared with the prior year. The strengthening of the Swiss Franc reduced sales by 2.0% compared with the prior year. Automation contributed CHF 250.1 million, an increase of 7.2% with a strong growth in Europe, partially offset by a further decline in North America. Net sales of Machining Solutions decreased by 6.2% to CHF 132.0 million. Europe declined, while North America experienced solid growth.

Financial outlook

For the 2025 financial year, Mikron expects an operating profit margin of around 10.4% (prior year: 8.5%).

Order intake and order backlog

Mikron’s order intake for 2025 amounted to CHF 332.7 million, a decrease of 14.4% compared with a strong prior year. The decline reflects the continued general weakening of the market in Europe across both business segments, as customers delay their investment decisions.

As a result, Mikron enters 2026 with an order backlog of CHF 276.1 million, representing a decrease of 14.8% compared with the prior year.

Mikron will announce the Group’s detailed financial results for 2025 on March 6, 2026.

Preliminary order and sales numbers of the Mikron Group

CHF million 2025 2024 +/- Unaudited Order intake1) 332.7 388.6 -14.4% - Automation 232.2 265.0 -12.4% - Machining Solutions 100.7 123.7 -18.6% Order backlog1)2) 276.1 324.1 -14.8% - Automation 212.8 232.9 -8.6% - Machining Solutions 63.3 91.2 -30.6% Net sales 381.9 374.1 +2.1% - Automation 250.1 233.3 +7.2% - Machining Solutions 132.0 140.8 -6.2%

1) Alternative performancemeasures, see Annual Report 2024, pages 138 to 140, or www.mikron.com/apm

2) End of period