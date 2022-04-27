Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Mikron shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors



27-Apr-2022 / 18:01 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR: Biel, April 27, 2022, 6 p.m. - At the Annual General Meeting of Mikron Holding AG on April 27, 2022, the shareholders approved all the Board of Directors' proposals and the dividend of CHF 0.20 per share. They were unable to attend the event in person due to the coronavirus pandemic. Board members Paul Zumbühl, Andreas Casutt and Hans-Michael Hauser were re-elected for a further one-year term of office. The shareholders also elected Alexandra Bendler and Hans-Christian Schneider to the Mikron Board of Directors, also for a term of one year. Paul Zumbühl was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Brief profile of the Mikron Group

The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets highly precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the automotive, pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, writing instruments and watchmaking industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, in Germany, Singapore, China and Lithuania. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,300. Download ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:

www.mikron.com/news



Contact

Contact

Mikron Management AG, Javier Perez Freije, CFO Mikron Group
Phone +41 91 610 62 09, ir.mma@mikron.com

Investor Relations Calendar
July 20, 2022, 07.00 a.m. - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, semi-annual results 2022

