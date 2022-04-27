27.04.2022 18:01:21

Mikron shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

Mikron shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

Biel, April 27, 2022, 6 p.m. - At the Annual General Meeting of Mikron Holding AG on April 27, 2022, the shareholders approved all the Board of Directors' proposals and the dividend of CHF 0.20 per share. They were unable to attend the event in person due to the coronavirus pandemic. Board members Paul Zumbühl, Andreas Casutt and Hans-Michael Hauser were re-elected for a further one-year term of office. The shareholders also elected Alexandra Bendler and Hans-Christian Schneider to the Mikron Board of Directors, also for a term of one year. Paul Zumbühl was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Brief profile of the Mikron Group
The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets highly precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the automotive, pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, writing instruments and watchmaking industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, in Germany, Singapore, China and Lithuania. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,300. 

