|
27.04.2022 18:01:21
Mikron shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors
|
Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:
Biel, April 27, 2022, 6 p.m. - At the Annual General Meeting of Mikron Holding AG on April 27, 2022, the shareholders approved all the Board of Directors' proposals and the dividend of CHF 0.20 per share. They were unable to attend the event in person due to the coronavirus pandemic. Board members Paul Zumbühl, Andreas Casutt and Hans-Michael Hauser were re-elected for a further one-year term of office. The shareholders also elected Alexandra Bendler and Hans-Christian Schneider to the Mikron Board of Directors, also for a term of one year. Paul Zumbühl was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Brief profile of the Mikron Group
Download ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:
www.mikron.com/news
Contact
Mikron Management AG, Javier Perez Freije, CFO Mikron Group
Phone +41 91 610 62 09, ir.mma@mikron.com
Download PDF
Investor Relations Calendar
July 20, 2022, 07.00 a.m. - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, semi-annual results 2022
Except for the historical information contained herein, the statements in this ad hoc announcement are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
Mikron(R) is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Biel (Switzerland).
Mikron Holding AG | Mühlebrücke 2 | 2502 Biel | Schweiz | T+41 32 321 72 00 | F +41 32 321 72 01 | www.mikron.com
End of ad hoc announcement
1337453 27-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)mehr Nachrichten
|
28.04.22
|Verabschiedeter Dividendenantrag an der Generalversammlung von Mikron beträgt CHF 0.24 je Aktie (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Dividend proposal approved at Mikron's Annual General Meeting amounts to CHF 0.24 per share (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|Mikron shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|Mikron Aktionäre stimmen allen Anträgen des Verwaltungsrates zu (EQS Group)
|
11.03.22
|All Mikron Group's financial key figures considerably better than in the previous year (EQS Group)
|
11.03.22
|Alle Finanzkennzahlen der Mikron Gruppe deutlich besser als im Vorjahr (EQS Group)
|
23.02.22
|Changes to the Board of Directors of the Mikron Group (EQS Group)
|
23.02.22
|Wechsel im Verwaltungsrat der Mikron Gruppe (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)
|7,86
|-1,50%