|
26.04.2023 18:18:17
Mikron shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors
|
Mikron Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Biel, 26 April 2023, 6.00 p.m. At the Annual General Meeting of Mikron Holding AG on 26 April, 2023, the shareholders approved all the Board of Directors proposals and the dividend of CHF 0.40 per share. The shareholders of Mikron Holding AG also approved the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association related to the revision of Swiss Code of Obligations. Board members Paul Zumbühl, Andreas Casutt, Hans-Michael Hauser, Alexandra Bendler and Hans-Christian Schneider were re-elected for a one-year term of office. Paul Zumbühl was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Brief profile of the Mikron Group
Contact
Mikron Switzerland AG, Dr. Javier Perez Freije, CFO Mikron Group
Phone +41 91 610 62 09, ir.mma@mikron.com
Download Media release
Investor Relations Calendar
20 July 2023, 07.00 a.m. Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, semi-annual results 2023
Mikron® is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Biel (Switzerland).
Mikron Holding AG | Mühlebrücke 2 | 2502 Biel | Schweiz | T+41 32 321 72 00 | F +41 32 321 72 01 | www.mikron.com
End of Media Release
1618273 26.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)mehr Nachrichten
|
18:18
|Mikron shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
18:18
|Mikron Aktionäre stimmen allen Anträgen des Verwaltungsrates zu (EQS Group)
|
29.03.23
|Mikron Gruppe verkauft ihre nicht betrieblich genutzte Liegenschaft in Nidau (EQS Group)
|
29.03.23
|Mikron Group sells its non-operational property in Nidau (EQS Group)
|
10.03.23
|Mikron Group posts strong results in both business segments (EQS Group)
|
10.03.23
|Mikron Gruppe erzielt starke Ergebnisse in beiden Geschäftssegmenten (EQS Group)
|
25.01.23
|Mikron mit Umsatzsteigerung und hohem Auftragsbestand (EQS Group)
|
25.01.23
|Mikron reports sales increase and high order backlog (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)
|12,00
|0,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache US-Vorgaben belasten: ATX schließt stabil -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt begab sich am Mittwoch auf Richtungssuche. Der deutschen Aktienmarkt beendete den Handelstag im Minus. Die Wall Street notiert am Mittwoch uneins. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte ohne gemeinsame Richtung.