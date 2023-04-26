26.04.2023 18:18:17

Mikron shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

Biel, 26 April 2023, 6.00 p.m.  At the Annual General Meeting of Mikron Holding AG on 26 April, 2023, the shareholders approved all the Board of Directors proposals and the dividend of CHF 0.40 per share. The shareholders of Mikron Holding AG also approved the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association related to the revision of Swiss Code of Obligations. Board members Paul Zumbühl, Andreas Casutt, Hans-Michael Hauser, Alexandra Bendler and Hans-Christian Schneider were re-elected for a one-year term of office. Paul Zumbühl was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Brief profile of the Mikron Group 
The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets highly precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, automotive, and general engineering industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, Germany, Singapore, China and Lithuania. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,400. 

Contact
Mikron Switzerland AG, Dr. Javier Perez Freije, CFO Mikron Group
Phone +41 91 610 62 09, ir.mma@mikron.com
 
Download Media release
 
Investor Relations Calendar
20 July 2023, 07.00 a.m.      Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, semi-annual results 2023
 
Mikron® is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Biel (Switzerland).

Mikron Holding AG | Mühlebrücke 2 | 2502 Biel | Schweiz | T+41 32 321 72 00 | F +41 32 321 72 01 | www.mikron.com

