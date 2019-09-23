Mild Selling Pressure Seen For Singapore Shares

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market picked up less than a single point on Friday, but that was enough to halt the four-day slide in which it had fallen almost 55 points or 1.7 percent. The Straits Times Index remains just beneath the 3,160-point plateau although it's likely to tick lower again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on ongoing trade concerns between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished barely higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and mixed performances from the properties and industrials.

For the day, the index picked up 0.88 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 3,159.68 after trading between 3,154.38 and 3,169.03. Volume was 1.17 billion shares worth 1.62 billion Singapore dollars. There were 187 decliners and 151 gainers.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 4.76 percent, while Hutchison Port Holdings plunged 3.45 percent, Wilmar International tumbled 1.58 percent, Singapore Press Holdings soared 1.44 percent, SembCorp Industries spiked 1.40 percent, Singapore Exchange skidded 1.18 percent, Thai Beverage retreated 1.10 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust jumped 0.88 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering declined 0.77 percent, Ascendas REIT climbed 0.64 percent, DBS Group collected 0.60 percent, CapitaLand advanced 0.57 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust dropped 0.47 percent, Comfort DelGro sank 0.41 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust shed 0.38 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation added 0.37 percent, Keppel Corp lost 0.33 percent, SingTel fell 0.31 percent, United Overseas Bank rose 0.23 percent and Genting Singapore and Golden Agri-Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks shook off a positive open Friday, fading in the afternoon to finish firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 159.72 points or 0.59 percent to 26,935.07, the NASDAQ lost 65.21 points or 0.80 percent to 8,117.67 and the S&P 500 fell 14.72 points or 0.49 percent to 2,992.07. For the week, the Dow shed 1 percent, the NASDAQ lost 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent.

Stocks skidded on news Chinese trade negotiators canceled a scheduled visit to U.S. farm states this week. The news offset recent optimism about a potential end to the U.S.-China trade war, with the deputy-level talks expected to help pave the way for more productive talks next month.

Uncertainty about the outlook for interest also weighed on stocks, with Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren arguing that it is not necessary and potentially risky for the central bank to continue lowering rates.

Crude oil futures settled slightly lower on Friday but still managed a gain of nearly 6 percent for the week. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for October ended down $0.04 or 0.07 percent at $58.09 a barrel on the expiration day.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide August figures for consumer prices later today; in July, inflation was down 0.4 percent on month and up 0.4 percent on year.