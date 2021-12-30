Mild Upside Seen For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one day after ending the two-day losing streak in which it had slumped more than 25 points or 0.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,600-point plateau although it may tick higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky following reports that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has fueled a worldwide spike in the illness. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and resource companies.

For the day, the index sank 33.11 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 3,597.00 after trading between 3,596.32 and 3,630.92. The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 20.41 points or 0.81 percent to end 2,494.41.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.43 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.65 percent, China Construction Bank sank 0.68 percent, China Merchants Bank plummeted 4.05 percent, Bank of Communications collected 0.22 percent, China Life Insurance dipped 0.23 percent, Jiangxi Copper fell 0.40 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) tanked 2.58 percent, Yankuang Energy plunged 4.88 percent, PetroChina slid 0.41 percent, Huaneng Power cratered 5.46 percent, Gemdale dropped 0.72 percent, Poly Developments skidded 0.99 percent, China Vanke retreated 1.52 percent, China Fortune Land declined 1.63 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and China Shenhua Energy were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity. All three of the major averages opened higher on Wednesday, and the Dow stayed that way throughout. The NASDAQ quickly turned lower and finished slightly under the line. The S&P 500 bounced back and forth and ended slightly in the green.

The Dow advanced 90.42 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 36,488.63, while the NASDAQ dipped 15.51 points or 0.10 percent to close at 15,766.22 and the S&P rose 6.71 points or 0.14 percent to end at 4,793.06.

Traders seemed reluctant to continue making significant moves following recent strength in the markets, which has helped stocks recover from the sell-off seen in reaction to initial reports about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

While Omicron has contributed to a surge in new coronavirus cases around the world, traders seem optimistic that the milder symptoms associated with the new strain will not lead to a significant economic slowdown.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors noted an unexpected pullback in pending home sales in November.

Crude oil prices moved higher Wednesday, extending recent gains after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude oil inventories fell more than expected last week. Crude oil for February delivery climbed $0.58 or 0.8 percent to $76.56 a barrel.