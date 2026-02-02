Mild Upside Seen For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has ticked lower in two straight sessions, slipping more than a dozen points or 1 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,325-point plateau although it may find traction on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with any upside likely limited by inflation concerns and profit taking among oil stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the consumer, industrial, resource, service and technology sectors.

For the day, the index shed 5.45 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 1,325.62 after trading between 1,322.35 and 1,331.62. Volume was 6.587 billion shares worth 46.898 billion baht. There were 218 decliners and 194 gainers, with 247 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info rose 0.29 percent, while Thailand Airport plunged 2.90 percent, Asset World slumped 0.91 percent, Banpu lost 0.93 percent, Bangkok Bank jumped 1.61 percent, Bangkok Expressway advanced 0.96 percent, B. Grimm improved 0.79 percent, BTS Group tumbled 1.80 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods shed 0.48 percent, Gulf skidded 1.06 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.53 percent, Krung Thai Bank dropped 0.88 percent, Krung Thai Card rallied 2.68 percent, PTT Oil & Retail expanded 1.49 percent, PTT tanked 2.16 percent, PTT Exploration and Production declined 1.61 percent, PTT Global Chemical stumbled 2.18 percent, SCG Packaging added 0.50 percent, Siam Concrete strengthened 1.48 percent, True Corporation sank 0.85 percent, TTB Bank vaulted 1.51 percent and Siam Commercial Bank, Energy Absolute, Thai Oil, CP All Public and Bangkok Dusit Medical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Friday and remained under water throughout the trading day.

The Dow dropped 179.09 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 48,892.47, while the NASDAQ sank 223.30 points or 0.94 percent to end at 23,461.82 and the S&P 500 lost 29.98 points or 0.43 percent to close at 6,939.03.

For the week, the S&P rose 0.3 percent, the NASDAQ dipped 0.2 percent and the Dow fell 0.4 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street reflected renewed concerns about inflation after the Labor Department reported that producer prices increased by much more than expected in December.

New tariff threats from President Donald Trump may also have contributed to the negative sentiment, as well as news that Trump announced his intent to nominate former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh to succeed Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Crude oil prices slid on Friday as the U.S. dollar index moved higher, while the possibility of diplomatic intervention in the U.S.-Iran conflict also weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was down $0.22 or 0.34 percent at $65.20 per barrel.