Mild Upside Tipped For Indonesia Shares

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 55 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,235-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement on Thursday ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday as losses from the resource stocks were mitigated by support from the financial shares.

For the day, the index eased 4.70 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 6,233.45 after trading between 6,223.19 and 6,265.51.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.26 percent, while Bank Mandiri climbed 1.30 percent, Bank Central Asia rose 0.15 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.66 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia advanced 0.86 percent, Indosat cratered 7.06 percent, Indocement shed 0.81 percent, Semen Indonesia accelerated 2.17 percent, Indofood Suskes tumbled 2.42 percent, Bumi Resources sank 3.08 percent, Aneka Tambang plunged 3.14 percent, Vale Indonesia skidded 1.18 percent and Timah plummeted 3.66 percent.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks opened higher Wednesday but gave most of it back as the day progressed to end little changed.

The Dow fell 9.73 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 29,186.27, while the NASDAQ rose 12.96 points or 0.14 percent to 9,383.77 and the S&P 500 added 0.96 points or 0.03 percent to 3,321.75.

A positive reaction to earnings news from IBM Corp. (IBM) contributed to the early strength on Wall Street after the tech giant reported better than expected fourth quarter results and provided upbeat full-year 2020 guidance.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to news of the Chinese government's efforts to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

But buying interest waned as the day progressed, with traders reluctant to make significant moves ahead of earnings news from a slew of other big-name companies in the coming days.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns about the outlook for energy demand after the International Energy Agency predicted a jump in global oil supply. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $1.64 or 2.8 percent at $56.74 a barrel.

Closer to home, the central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting later today and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 5.00 percent.