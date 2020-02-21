MilfordMD Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Richard E. Buckley Comments on Fact.MR's Prediction that North America Will Remain Leader for Autologous Fat Grafting

MILFORD, Pa., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Used for years as a natural facial filler, autologous fat grafting or autologous fat transfer continues to garner traction as a viable replacement for invasive cosmetic surgery, such as breast augmentation. According to research released by Fact.MR, North America is predicted to remain the market leader for the expected robust growth of autologous fat grafting procedures. At MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center in Milford, Penn., cosmetic surgeon Dr. Richard E. Buckley notes how clients have largely favored autologous fat grafting over traditional breast implants.

"Clients love this procedure because it provides a nice enhancement to their breasts that is totally natural. This is a great option for women who want larger breasts, but don't want breast implants," states Dr. Richard E. Buckley. "MilfordMD has many clients who were very excited to do natural breast augmentation utilizing their own fat instead of implants, recognizing that fat transfer and implants do not lift breasts. Breasts with loose skin and sagging require surgical lifting or sometimes lifting with ThermiTight."

Since 2006, breast augmentation continues to be the most popular and frequently performed aesthetic surgery. In 2018, over 300,000 breast augmentation procedures were done which was a 4% increase over 2017, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

"At MilfordMD, breast augmentation is a popular treatment, but not all women are comfortable with having implants in their breasts. Enlarging breasts with autologous fat transfer is an emerging trend across the U.S. and an option we've long offered to help women achieve their desired breast size without implants," says Dr. Buckley. In fact, breast augmentation using fat transfer increased 72% in 2016, according to American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

"In order to move fat to the breast, there needs to be enough fat in the thigh, belly, buttock, arms, or somewhere to accomplish the desired results. With synthetic implants, you can go to whatever size is reasonable and fits. You could go from an A to a D if you wanted," states Dr. Buckley. "With a fat transfer you can increase the breast size by about a cup to cup and a half size per session. This is about 150 to 175 CCs. On average about 70-90% of the fat cells survive the transfer. To get that cup size increase, I put in about 300 CCs of fat, anticipating that about 240 CCs of that survives. If too much fat is added at one time, the cells start crowding one another and it decreases the survivability of the graft."

Breast augmentation with fat transfer involves three steps. First, fatty tissue is gently collected from the thighs, abdomen, buttocks, or other area, using liposuction. Next, the healthy cells are specially prepared for reintroduction by separating fluids removed during liposuction. Then Dr. Buckley carefully places the cells into the breasts to yield the best contours.

"Patients need to have the right expectation with a fat transfer breast augmentation," says Dr. Buckley. "It's a modest improvement of a cup to a cup and a half. This type of breast augmentation is a type artistry and requires a surgeon with the eyes of an artist and skilled hands of an accomplished surgeon. The fat has to be put in gently in tiny aliquots to maximize the surface area of contact between the grafted fat and recipient tissue. Putting in too much can result in clumps that won't get a blood supply and can cause cysts."

It is possible to go from an A to a D cup size using fat grafts but it won't occur in a single procedure as it could with breast implants. According to Dr. Buckley, if there is enough fat, every few months the procedure can be repeated to increase breast size slowly by a cup to cup and a half size each session.

Traditional breast augmentation using implants requires an incision, dissecting a "pocket," and placing the implant into that pocket before stitching to finish. With an autologous fat transfer, there is only a small entry point and zero cutting.

"Since we are not using synthetic implants, there is no risk of capsular contracture, rupture of saline or leakage of the silicone," says Dr. Buckley. "For women who don't want the hassle or complications that come with implants and want results that are as natural as possible, fat transfer for breast augmentation is the ideal option. Results are excellent, natural-looking and smooth breasts."

