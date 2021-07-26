Milken Institute Asia Center Wins Outstanding Event Organizer at 2021 Singapore Tourism Awards

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milken Institute Asia Center has been named an "Outstanding Event Organizer" at the 2021 Singapore Tourism Awards. This award is a testament to the Institute's vast and influential audience and its convening power as senior leaders across sectors gathered to discuss trends and challenges faced by communities in Asia and propose practical, scalable solutions.

The Singapore Tourism Awards is organized by the Singapore Tourism Board and recognizes individuals and organizations for delivering outstanding experiences and demonstrating enterprise excellence. This year, Milken Institute Asia Center was one of 77 finalists nominated across the Experience Excellence, Enterprise Excellence and Customer Service categories.

Taking place across three days of virtual and in-person programming, the Asia Summit hosted 200 in-person attendees and 1,100 global leaders and senior executives online. In keeping with the Center's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its participants, the 2020 Asia Summit operated under strict guidelines and safety measures. All staff, in-person attendees, and representatives from the media had to undergo Antigen Rapid Testing (ART) before entering the venue and adhere to zoning rules and safe distancing guidelines throughout the event.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the Singapore Tourism Awards. Since the inception of the Milken Institute Asia Summit in 2013, we have constantly reinvented our event as the nexus to convene global leaders and high-level executives to discuss collaborative solutions on critical issues and challenges unique to Asia," said Laura Deal Lacey, Executive Director of the Milken Institute Asia Center. "I would like to thank the Singapore Tourism Board for their continuous support throughout the years and look forward to working with them for years to come."

Notable global leaders who spoke at last year's Summit include:

Heenam Choi, CEO of KIC

Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, Brazil

Piyush Gupta, CEO, DBS Group

S. Iswaran, Minister for Transport & Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, Republic of Singapore

Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo, Japan

Yasuhide Nakayama, State Minister of Defense, Japan

Rt. Hon. Elizabeth Truss, Secretary of State for International Trade, President of the Board of Trade, Minister for Women and Equalities, United Kingdom

"The 'Outstanding Event Organizer' award is well-deserved, given Milken Institute Asia Center's ability to bring global leaders to Singapore and host high-level dialogues safely through technology and new protocols," said Dr Edward Koh, Executive Director, Conventions, Meetings & Incentive Travel, Singapore Tourism Board. "Milken Institute has been a valued partner for Singapore Tourism Board since 2013 and we look forward to working with them again this year on the 2021 Milken Institute Asia Summit."

Learn more about the 2020 Asia Summit here . For information about the 2021 Milken Institute Asia Summit, please visit www.asia-summit.org .

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that helps people build meaningful lives in which they can experience health and well-being, pursue effective education and gainful employment, and access the resources required to create ever-expanding opportunities for themselves and their broader communities. For more information, visit www.milkeninstitute.org .

About the Milken Institute Asia Center

The Milken Institute Asia Center extends the reach and impact of Milken Institute programs, events, and research to the Asia-Pacific region. We identify opportunities to leverage the Institute's global network to tackle regional challenges, as well as to integrate the region's perspectives into the development of solutions to persistent global challenges.

Milken Institute Asia Summit

The Milken Institute Asia Summit brings the ambitious spirit of the Milken Institute's flagship Global Conference to Singapore. The Asia Summit brings together over 1,800 CEOs, senior government officials, high-level finance executives, institutional investors, and philanthropists from around the world to address challenges and propose workable solutions.

