Milkground and DKSH Hong Kong Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Cheese Products to Hong Kong



EQS Newswire / 26/08/2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 August 2026 – Milkground (600882.SH), one of China's leading cheese brands, today announced a strategic partnership with DKSH, a leading partner for companies seeking to grow their consumer goods business in Asia and beyond, to bring a wide range of cheese products to consumers in Hong Kong. The partnership was unveiled at a press conference attended by Milkground President Kuai Yulong and DKSH Vice President, FMCG, Greater China, Hugo Reyes, along with senior executives from both companies.





With over 160 years of experience helping companies grow across Asia and beyond, DKSH is headquartered in Switzerland and operates in 35 markets, working with more than 500 consumer goods companies and 4,800 business partners to connect them to extensive retail and food services networks across the region.



Hugo Reyes, DKSH Vice President, FMCG, Greater China, said: "Milkground has built a reputation in China for quality, nutrition, and innovation that few dairy brands can match. Consumer habits across Asia are shifting toward convenient and healthy snacking, trusted premium brands and family-oriented food solutions – trends that open up substantial opportunities for Milkground's full range across multiple markets."



The partnership will begin in Hong Kong's retail market, with plans to expand into food services and, over time, other markets across Asia through DKSH's regional network. For Milkground, DKSH was a natural choice: entering a new market takes more than getting products onto shelves – it takes an understanding of local tastes, strong retail relationships, and the patience to build a brand families trust over time, all strengths DKSH brings to the table.



Reyes added that Milkground, backed by Mengniu Group, brings mature industry experience, strong dairy R&D capabilities, and a solid supply chain, giving it a firm base for future category growth. As dairy consumption grows across Asia, he said the two companies see room to expand beyond cheese over time and look forward to exploring that opportunity together.



Kuai Yulong, Milkground President, said: "Hong Kong's energy and openness to the world made it the natural place to start. Hong Kong remains one of Asia's most dynamic and internationally connected consumer markets. For Milkground, our ambition is to become not just a leading Chinese brand, but a name recognised all over the world. Today's launch is the first step of that journey."



Looking ahead, Milkground outlined three priorities for its partnership with DKSH in Hong Kong:



Growing the range: From children to adults, from everyday snacking to the family table, Milkground plans to keep expanding and refining its cheese offerings, so Hong Kong consumers have more ways to enjoy quality cheese – and more households across the city can make it part of daily life.



Listening to the market: Milkground will pay close attention to how Hong Kong shoppers actually buy and use cheese. That feedback will keep shaping everything, from product updates and shelf displays to the in-store experience.



Working hand in hand with DKSH: Both companies plan to work closely, share information openly, and move quickly as they keep improving products, operations, and service together. The aim: happier retail partners and consumers, and a Milkground brand that Hong Kong trusts.



Kuai noted that Hong Kong consumers already have a strong appetite for cheese and well-established habits around it, which makes the city an easier market to enter than most. He sees it as the perfect place to test whether Milkground's products can win over consumers used to international standards, calling it a meaningful proving ground for the brand's broader ambitions.



Hong Kong is also central to Milkground's plans beyond the city. Kuai Yulong outlined the company's three-pronged roadmap for international expansion: first, use Hong Kong as the core to establish a presence across Hong Kong, Macau, Central Asia and Mongolia; second, expand into Southeast Asia, represented by Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore; and third, enter the Middle East, anchored by Saudi Arabia. To date, Milkground has already established a presence in Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam and Mongolia, and has reached a partnership agreement with a leading dairy company in Saudi Arabia.



Kuai further emphasised that overseas business is one of the wings under Mengniu Group's "One Body, Two Wings" strategy. The group's increasingly mature and systematic approach to overseas markets will help Mengniu's international operations scale quickly, while leveraging its core strengths to accelerate global expansion.



Hashtag: #Milkground #DKSH

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Milkground Milkground (Stock Code: 600882.SH) is the only A-share listed company in China focused on cheese. Controlled by Mengniu under COFCO, the company operates as a dual-brand cheese platform running both the Milkground and Mengniu Cheese brands. Headquartered in Shanghai, it operates six factories in Fengxian and Jinshan (Shanghai), Tianjin, Hohhot, Changchun, and Jilin, making it one of the mainland's largest cheese producers.



With a global vision, Milkground has assembled an R&D team led by international experts. Backed by Mengniu Group, the company has established a Global Cheese R&D Innovation Center, and introduced world-class production equipment. The company collaborates with cheese makers from Europe and Australia to adopt advanced technologies. Using premium global ingredients and strict quality control across every step, it drives innovation throughout the supply chain to craft each cheese product with care.



Milkground's product range includes Ready-to-Eat Nutrition, Family Cheese, and Foodservice & Industrial series. Its Cheese Sticks and Mozzarella, and Cheese Slices have become best-selling fan favorites.



Guided by a consumer-centered philosophy and craftsmanship in pursuit of excellence, Milkground is committed to making quality cheese a part of every household.



Website:



About DKSH Group For more than 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 35 markets with 26,840 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2025.



DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods focuses on fast moving consumer goods, luxury and lifestyle products, food services, as well as beauty and wellness. With 13,620 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 3.4 billion in 2025.









News Source: Milkground & DKSH

With over 160 years of experience helping companies grow across Asia and beyond, DKSH is headquartered in Switzerland and operates in 35 markets, working with more than 500 consumer goods companies and 4,800 business partners to connect them to extensive retail and food services networks across the region.Hugo Reyes, DKSH Vice President, FMCG, Greater China, said: "Milkground has built a reputation in China for quality, nutrition, and innovation that few dairy brands can match. Consumer habits across Asia are shifting toward convenient and healthy snacking, trusted premium brands and family-oriented food solutions – trends that open up substantial opportunities for Milkground's full range across multiple markets."The partnership will begin in Hong Kong's retail market, with plans to expand into food services and, over time, other markets across Asia through DKSH's regional network. For Milkground, DKSH was a natural choice: entering a new market takes more than getting products onto shelves – it takes an understanding of local tastes, strong retail relationships, and the patience to build a brand families trust over time, all strengths DKSH brings to the table.Reyes added that Milkground, backed by Mengniu Group, brings mature industry experience, strong dairy R&D capabilities, and a solid supply chain, giving it a firm base for future category growth. As dairy consumption grows across Asia, he said the two companies see room to expand beyond cheese over time and look forward to exploring that opportunity together.Kuai Yulong, Milkground President, said: "Hong Kong's energy and openness to the world made it the natural place to start. Hong Kong remains one of Asia's most dynamic and internationally connected consumer markets. For Milkground, our ambition is to become not just a leading Chinese brand, but a name recognised all over the world. Today's launch is the first step of that journey."Looking ahead, Milkground outlined three priorities for its partnership with DKSH in Hong Kong:From children to adults, from everyday snacking to the family table, Milkground plans to keep expanding and refining its cheese offerings, so Hong Kong consumers have more ways to enjoy quality cheese – and more households across the city can make it part of daily life.Milkground will pay close attention to how Hong Kong shoppers actually buy and use cheese. That feedback will keep shaping everything, from product updates and shelf displays to the in-store experience.Both companies plan to work closely, share information openly, and move quickly as they keep improving products, operations, and service together. The aim: happier retail partners and consumers, and a Milkground brand that Hong Kong trusts.Kuai noted that Hong Kong consumers already have a strong appetite for cheese and well-established habits around it, which makes the city an easier market to enter than most. He sees it as the perfect place to test whether Milkground's products can win over consumers used to international standards, calling it a meaningful proving ground for the brand's broader ambitions.Hong Kong is also central to Milkground's plans beyond the city. Kuai Yulong outlined the company's three-pronged roadmap for international expansion: first, use Hong Kong as the core to establish a presence across Hong Kong, Macau, Central Asia and Mongolia; second, expand into Southeast Asia, represented by Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore; and third, enter the Middle East, anchored by Saudi Arabia. To date, Milkground has already established a presence in Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam and Mongolia, and has reached a partnership agreement with a leading dairy company in Saudi Arabia.Kuai further emphasised that overseas business is one of the wings under Mengniu Group's "One Body, Two Wings" strategy. The group's increasingly mature and systematic approach to overseas markets will help Mengniu's international operations scale quickly, while leveraging its core strengths to accelerate global expansion.Hashtag: #Milkground #DKSHThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Milkground (Stock Code: 600882.SH) is the only A-share listed company in China focused on cheese. Controlled by Mengniu under COFCO, the company operates as a dual-brand cheese platform running both the Milkground and Mengniu Cheese brands. Headquartered in Shanghai, it operates six factories in Fengxian and Jinshan (Shanghai), Tianjin, Hohhot, Changchun, and Jilin, making it one of the mainland's largest cheese producers.With a global vision, Milkground has assembled an R&D team led by international experts. Backed by Mengniu Group, the company has established a Global Cheese R&D Innovation Center, and introduced world-class production equipment. The company collaborates with cheese makers from Europe and Australia to adopt advanced technologies. Using premium global ingredients and strict quality control across every step, it drives innovation throughout the supply chain to craft each cheese product with care.Milkground's product range includes Ready-to-Eat Nutrition, Family Cheese, and Foodservice & Industrial series. Its Cheese Sticks and Mozzarella, and Cheese Slices have become best-selling fan favorites.Guided by a consumer-centered philosophy and craftsmanship in pursuit of excellence, Milkground is committed to making quality cheese a part of every household.Website: https://www.milkground.cn/ For more than 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 35 markets with 26,840 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2025.DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods focuses on fast moving consumer goods, luxury and lifestyle products, food services, as well as beauty and wellness. With 13,620 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 3.4 billion in 2025. www.dksh.com News Source: Milkground & DKSH 26/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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